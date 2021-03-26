PMC Recruitment 2021 for 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts, Apply Online @pmc.gov.in
PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification is released for 400 vacancies of Medical Officer, Nursing Staff and other posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.
PMC Recruitment 2021: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, ANM & Aya. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.
A total of 400 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 25 March 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 2 April 2021
PMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 100 Posts
- Nursing Orderly - 100 Posts
- ANM - 100 Posts
- Aya - 100 Posts
PMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of Class 8th/ Class 10th/ MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlink before applying to the post.
PMC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Maximum 38 years
PMC Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Medical Officer (MBBS) - Rs. 60,000/-
- Medical Officer (BAMS) - Rs. 40,000/-
- Nursing Orderly - Rs. 16400/-
- ANM -18400/-
- Aya - Rs. 16400/-
Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for PMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.
