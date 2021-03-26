Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

PMC Recruitment 2021 for 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts, Apply Online @pmc.gov.in

PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification is released for 400 vacancies of Medical Officer, Nursing Staff and other posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 26, 2021 20:30 IST
PMC Recruitment 2021
PMC Recruitment 2021

PMC Recruitment 2021: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, ANM & Aya. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.

A total of 400 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 25 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 2 April 2021

PMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 100 Posts
  • Nursing Orderly - 100 Posts
  • ANM - 100 Posts
  • Aya - 100 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of Class 8th/ Class 10th/ MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlink before applying to the post.

PMC Recruitment 2021  Age Limit - Maximum 38 years

PMC Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Medical Officer (MBBS) - Rs. 60,000/-
  • Medical Officer (BAMS) - Rs.  40,000/-
  • Nursing Orderly - Rs. 16400/-
  • ANM -18400/-
  • Aya - Rs. 16400/-

Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for  PMC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

Job Summary
NotificationPMC Recruitment 2021 for 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts, Apply Online @pmc.gov.in
Notification DateMar 26, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 2, 2021
CityPune
StateMaharashtra
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Secondary, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
