PMC Recruitment 2021 for 400 Medical Officer, ANM & Other Posts, Apply Online @pmc.gov.in

PMC Recruitment 2021: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Nursing Orderly, ANM & Aya. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021.

A total of 400 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates can check this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 25 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 2 April 2021

PMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 100 Posts

Nursing Orderly - 100 Posts

ANM - 100 Posts

Aya - 100 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of Class 8th/ Class 10th/ MSCIT/ ANM Course/ BAMS/ MBBS are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlink before applying to the post.

PMC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Maximum 38 years

PMC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Medical Officer (MBBS) - Rs. 60,000/-

Medical Officer (BAMS) - Rs. 40,000/-

Nursing Orderly - Rs. 16400/-

ANM -18400/-

Aya - Rs. 16400/-

Download PMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for PMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 April 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

