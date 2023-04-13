NEET UG 2023 Application Window Reopens, Apply Till April 15

NEET UG 2023: NTA has re-released the application form at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for NEET UG online till April 15 by 11.50 pm. Check steps to apply here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 application window for undergraduate applicants. The application form was re-released on April 12, after a day from the scheduled date. As per reports, the NEET UG registration link was activated on the stipulated date, the link or the page went under maintenance, which was reactivated on April 12 evening.

The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 15 by 11.50 pm. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 13. Candidates can fill out the application form at the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET application form 2023 was released on March 6. As per reports, over 21 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which is the highest in past years.

NEET UG Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET UG 2023 Dates

Here, candidates who are yet to apply can go through the table below to know the last and other important dates related to NEET:

Events Dates Last date to apply for NEET UG April 15, 2023 by 11.30 PM Last day for payment of fee April 15, 2023 by 11.50 PM NEET UG May 7, 2023, from 2 to 5.20 PM

How To Fill NEET UG 2023 Application Form?

The NEET UG registration window has been re-opened for candidates who could not complete their registration earlier and for those who wish to apply as fresh candidates. They can go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - registration for NEET UG 2023.

Step 3: On the next page select - new registration.

Step 4: Complete the registration, log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the online form.

Over 250 Candidates Urge NTA to Reopen NEET UG 2023 Application Window

As per media reports, around 250 candidates have written along with their signatures to NTA to reopen the registration window for the NEET UG 2023 for two-three days. Later, NTA released a notice on April 10 stating, "In view of supporting the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2023. This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023."

