NEIAH Recruitment 2023 For Teaching/Non-Teaching Posts: Salary Upto Rs. 67,000, Check Eligibility

NEIAH Recruitment 2023 Notification: North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) has released job notification for various Teaching/Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. A total of 48 Teaching/Non-Teaching vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Associate

Professor, Lecturer, Professor, Reader, Medical Superintendent, Surgical Specialist and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 45 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.

You can check all the details regarding the NEIAH Recruitment 2023 drive including educational qualification, eligibility, how to apply, age limit and others here.

NEIAH Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of receipt of applications completed in all respects to the Institute is 45 days from the date of publication of Advertisement in Employment News.



NEIAH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor (Ayurveda)-1

Associate Professor (Ayurveda)-4

Lecturer (Ayurveda)-11

Professor (Hom. Subject)-2

Reader (Hom. Subject)-1

Lecturer (Hom. Subject)-3

Professor (Allied Subject)-2

Reader (Allied Subject)-3

Lecturer (Allied Subject)-8

Principal (Ayurveda)-1

Principal (Homoeopathy)-1

Medical Superintendent-1

Deputy Medical Superintendent-1

Surgical Specialist-1

Pediatrician-1

Finance manager-1

Anesthetist-1

Radiologist-1

NEIAH Educational Qualification 2023

Professor (Ayurveda): 1. Post Graduate Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970.

Five (5) years of teaching experience as Reader/Associate Professor in the concerned subject or 5 years research experience in PB-III (Rs. 15,600- 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- with NPA OR

15 years combined experience in teaching as Reader/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in the concerned subject or 15 years research experience in the pay scale of PB-III (Rs. 15,600-39,100) with GP of. Rs. 7,600/- , Rs. 6,600/- and Rs. 5,400/- with NPA respectively out of which minimum 2 years in the pay scale of PB-III (Rs.15,600-39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- with NPA

Minimum five research publications indexed in index medicus of National Journals



Lecturer (Hom. Subject): Post Graduate Degree in Homoeopathy in the concerned subject included in the Second Schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973;

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

NEIAH Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Professor (Ayurveda)- PB-IV (Rs. 37,400-67,000) + GP Rs. 8,700/- + NPA admissible as

per the Central Govt. Rules.

PB-IV (Rs. 37,400-67,000) + GP Rs. 8,700/- + NPA admissible as per the Central Govt. Rules. Associate Professor (Ayurveda) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- with NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- with NPA Lecturer (Ayurveda) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- +NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- +NPA r (Hom. Subject)- PB-IV (Rs.37,400-67,000) with GP Rs 8,700/- + NPA admissible as per the Central Govt. Rules

PB-IV (Rs.37,400-67,000) with GP Rs 8,700/- + NPA admissible as per the Central Govt. Rules Reader (Hom. Subject) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- + NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- + NPA Lecturer (Hom. Subject) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- + NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- + NPA Professor (Allied Subject) -PB-IV (Rs. 37,400-67,000) with GP Rs. 8,700/- + NPA

-PB-IV (Rs. 37,400-67,000) with GP Rs. 8,700/- + NPA Reader (Allied Subject) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- + NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7,600/- + NPA Lecturer (Allied Subject) -PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- + NPA

-PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 5,400/- + NPA Principal (Ayurveda) -PB-4 (Rs 37400- 67000) with GP Rs 8900 +NPA Prin

-PB-4 (Rs 37400- 67000) with GP Rs 8900 +NPA cipal (Homoeopathy)- PB-4 (Rs 37400-67000) with GP Rs 8900 +NPA

PB-4 (Rs 37400-67000) with GP Rs 8900 +NPA Medical Superintendent -PB-4 (Rs 37400-67000) with GP Rs 8700 +NPA

-PB-4 (Rs 37400-67000) with GP Rs 8700 +NPA Deputy Medical Superintendent -PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP 7600 + NPA

-PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP 7600 + NPA gical Specialist- PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP 7600 + NPA

PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP 7600 + NPA Pediatrician -PB- 3 (Rs. 15600-391000 with GP Rs. 7600 + NPA

-PB- 3 (Rs. 15600-391000 with GP Rs. 7600 + NPA Finance manager -PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP Rs. 7600.

-PB-3 (Rs 15600-39100) with GP Rs. 7600. Anesthetist- PB-3 (Rs 15600- 39100) with GP Rs. 6600 + NPA

PB-3 (Rs 15600- 39100) with GP Rs. 6600 + NPA Radiologist-PB-3 (Rs 15600- 39100) with GP Rs. 6600 + NPA



NEIAH Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NEIAH Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format and completed in all respects enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience with other essential documents along with non-refundable application fee as applicable with two recent passport size photograph before the closing date on the address by registered/speed-Post.