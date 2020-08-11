New Chairman of UPSC - Prof. Pradeep Kumar Joshi To Hold Tenure Till 4th April 2022: Check Complete Details!

Educationist Pradeep Kumar Joshi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the UPSC, succeeding the outgoing Chairman Arvind Saxena. He will serve his tenure till April 4, 2022. Joshi is a noted academician with an exchequer career of heading various state public service commissions in the past.

Who is New UPSC Chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi?

★ Educational Qualifications

Educationist Pradeep Kumar Joshi hails from Almora District of Uttarakhand. He comes from an army background where his father Sh. K.C. Joshi served the Indian Army. He has completed his education from Kanpur city obtained his Ph.D. degree in commerce in 1981 from Kanpur University.

★ 28 Years of Teaching Career

An eminent academician and researcher, Dr. Joshi have more than 28 years of teaching experience in various universities and national institutes. He served as a senior professor for 21 years (1979-2000) at Rohilkhand University, Bareilly U.P. A specialist in the field of Financial Management, he has published and presented various research papers in several national and international seminars and conferences.

★ Former Chairman of MPSC and CPSC

Pertinent to mention that Prof Joshi is a noted academician with an exchequer career, during which he held a number of important assignments including Director, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Chairman Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and Chairman Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

★ Member of UPSC since 2015

Prof. Joshi had joined the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as its member on May 12, 2015. With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC. At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A.S.Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T.C.A. Anant, and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are other members of the UPSC.

How is a UPSC Chairman Appointed?

As per Article 316 of the Constitution of India:

➨The Chairman and other members of a Public Service Commission shall be appointed, in the case of the Union Commission or a Joint Commission, by the President, and in the case of a State Commission, by the Governor of the State:

Provided that as nearly as may be one-half of the members of every Public Service Commission shall be persons who at the dates of their respective appointments have held office for at least ten years either under the Government of India or under the Government of a State

➨A member of a Public Service Commission shall hold office for a term of six years from the date on which he enters upon his office or until he attains, in the case of the Union Commission, the age of sixty-five years, and in the case of a State Commission or a Joint Commission, the age of sixty-two years, whichever is earlier.

