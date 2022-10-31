NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 For Executive Assistant Posts: Check Salary And How To Apply

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) has invited online application for the Executive Assistant Posts on its official website. Check NFDB recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad has published notification in the Employment News (29 October-04 November) 2022 for the post of Executive Assistant (Technical) and Executive Assistant (Finance & Administration) post.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of issue of this notification in Employment News (4 December 2022).

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Master’s Degree in Fisheries Science /Aquaculture/Mariculture/Marine Biology/Industrial

Fisheries/Zoology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Process to Download: NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

First of all visit to the official website of National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB)- https://nfdb.gov.in/ Now go to the What's New section displaying on the home page. Click on the link ‘Vacancy circular to fill up the Posts in NFDB, Hyderabad through Direct Recruitment View Document on the home page. You will get the PDF of the NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download the save the NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Notification Details NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job :

No.NFDB/Admn/Rectt/370/2022-23

Important Date NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 30 days from the

date of publication of advertisement in Employment News (4 December 2022).

Vacancy Details NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Executive Assistant (Technical)-06

Executive Assistant (Finance & Administration)-01

Eligibility Criteria NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Executive Assistant (Technical)-Master’s Degree in Fisheries Science / Aquaculture/Mariculture/Marine Biology/Industrial Fisheries/Zoology with specialization in fisheries from any recognized Institutions/Universities.

Executive Assistant (Finance & Administration)-Bachelor's in Arts/Commerce/Statistics/Science/Business Administration /Management/Computer Application from a recognized

Pay Scale NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Executive Assistant (Technical)-Level 6 of 7th CPC revised

(PB-2: Rs.9300-34800 & GP-Rs.4200/- (as per 6th Pre-record))

Executive Assistant (Finance & Administration)-Level 6 of 7th CPC revised

(PB-2: Rs.9300-34800 & GP-Rs.4200/- (as per 6th CP-Pre-revised))

Click Here For NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

How To Apply NFDB Hyderabad Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format in sealed cover super scribed as “Application for the post of ……………..” along with the self-attested copies of all the testimonials within 30 days from the date of issue of this notification in Employment News (4 December 2022).