NFL Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out: Download @nationalfertilizers.com

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has uploaded NFL Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2021 on its website. Candidates who could not appear in the CBT, earlier, can download NFL Admit Card 2021 from the official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com. NFL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download NFL Admit Card 2020, directly, through the link below:

NFL Accounts Assistant Admit Card Download Link

How to Download NFL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com Click on 'Careers' then 'Recruitment in NFL' A new page will open where you are required to click on - 'Recruitment of Accounts Assistant-2020' It will redirect you to a new page where you will find the link to download the admit card, click on that link - 'Download Admit card for CBT to be held on 07.04.2021' Enter your details Download NFL Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020

NFL Accounts Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 07 April 2021 (Wednesday).

NFL Admit Card Notice

NFL Accounts Assistant Sample Paper

NFL Accounts Assistant Exam Pattern

The online test will have two parts as follow:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Part - 1 (B.Com) 100 100 2 hours Part - 2 (General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge / Awareness) 50 50 Total 150 150

There will be no negative marking for wrong answer Medium of Test will be in Hindi and English

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online test. Candidates would be required to score minimum 50% marks i.e. 75 or more marks out of 150 in online test and all such candidates would be empanelled Unit- Category wise in order of merit.

NFL had invited applications for filling up 13 vacancies of Accounts Assistant (W3 level) from 30 November to 23 December 2020.

It is to be noted that, the candidates will be allowed to appear in Online Test only if they possess the valid Admit Card indicating roll number, name & address of the allocated test centre and guidelines for the online test