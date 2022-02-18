NFL MT Final Answer Key 2022 Released @nationalfertilizers.com, Check Link Here

NFL MT Final Answer Key 2022 has been released by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) at nationalfertilizers.com. Download From Here.

NFL MT Final Answer Key 2022: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has uploaded the answer key of the computer-based exam held on 16 December to 18 December 2021 and on 12 January 2022 for the post of Management Trainee (MT) in HR and Marketing at nationalfertilizers.com. Candidates can download NFL Answer Key from the official website.

NFL MT Final Answer Key Link is available from 18 February 10 AM to 20 February 2022 upto 6 PM and provided in this article below:

NFL MT Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download NFL MT Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NFL - nationalfertilizers.com Click on ‘Careers’ - ‘Recruitment in NFL’ and then click on ‘Recruitment of MT (Marketing) & MT (HR) in NFL- 2021’ A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘Apply Online’ Now, click on 'Click here to view Final answer key' Login in to your account by clicking on 'Login' Link given at the top right corner of the homepage using your Email/Phone Number/Candidate Id and Password Download NFL Final Answer Key

NFL had uploaded the first answer key on 24 January 2022 and the objections were invited upto 26 January 2022. The final answer key, is now, prepared on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates.

NFL MT Result 2022

NFL shall upload the result for the online exam for Executive level positions for recruitment in various units/ offices on its website soon. Based on the performance of the candidates in the online test, eligible candidates will beprovisionally called for personal interview tentatively in the ratio of 01:05 i.e. 05 eligible candidates for 01 post.

The official website reads, "Final answer key after evaluation of objections/ challenges received from candidates for CBT held from 16th December 2021 to 18th December 2021 & 12th January 2022 for recruitment in NFL shall be made live from 18th February, 2022 at 10.00 AM to 20th February, 2022 upto 6.00 PM".