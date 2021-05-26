NFL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer Posts
NFL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at https://www.nationalfertilizers.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021
NFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Manager - 2 Posts
- Accounts Officer - 7 Posts
- Assistant Manager - 4 Posts
- Materials Officer - 10 Posts
NFL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Senior Manager - Rs. 80000 - Rs. 220000/- (E-5)
- Accounts Officer -Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)
- Assistant Manager - Rs. 50000- Rs. 160000/- (E-2)
- Materials Officer - Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)
Download NFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for NFL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
