NFL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer Posts

NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

NFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Manager - 2 Posts

Accounts Officer - 7 Posts

Assistant Manager - 4 Posts

Materials Officer - 10 Posts

NFL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Manager - Rs. 80000 - Rs. 220000/- (E-5)

Accounts Officer -Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)

Assistant Manager - Rs. 50000- Rs. 160000/- (E-2)

Materials Officer - Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)

Download NFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NFL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

PCMC Recruitment 2021 for 139 Senior Resident/Junior Resident Posts, Download Notification @ pcmcindia.gov.in

DSSSB Teaching & Non Teaching Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 7236 Posts

APS RK Recruitment 2021 for PGT, TGT and PRT Posts, Apply @apsrkpuram.edu.in

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: 106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in