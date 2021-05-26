Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NFL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer Posts

NFL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at https://www.nationalfertilizers.com. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: May 26, 2021 11:18 IST
NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager, Accounts Officer, Assistant Manager & Materials Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

NFL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Manager - 2 Posts
  • Accounts Officer - 7 Posts
  • Assistant Manager - 4 Posts
  • Materials Officer -  10 Posts

NFL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Senior Manager - Rs. 80000 - Rs. 220000/- (E-5)
  • Accounts Officer -Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)
  • Assistant Manager - Rs. 50000- Rs. 160000/- (E-2)
  • Materials Officer -  Rs. 40000 - Rs. 140000/- (E-1)

Download NFL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NFL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

