NFL Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Notification Soon

NFL is hiring for Management Trainee (MT) Posts. Candidates can check the vacancies, notification, online application form, and other details.

NFL Recruitment 2023: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is going to release a notification for the post of Management Trainee on its official website i.e. aai.aero. A total of 74 vacancies will be filled through said posts. The online registration will start on 02 November and the last date of application is 01 December 2023.

The candidates can apply online on the official website i.e. nationalfertilizers.com. The application will be invited for Marketing, F & A and Law fields.

NFL MT Notification

The short Notification will be released against advertisement number 02 (NFL)/2023) on the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com. The detailed notification is expected to be released on the 1st of November 2023. The candidates can check the short notification below:

NFL MT Vacancies

There are 74 vacancies for Management Trainee posts of which 60 vacancies are for a Management Trainee (Marketing), 10 vacancies for Management Trainee (F & A) posts, and 4 vacancies for Management Trainee (Law) as follows:

Post Name UR SC ST OBC EWS PwBD Total Management Trainee (Marketing) 25 10 06 13 06 03 60 Management Trainee (F & A) 06 01 02 01 10 Management Trainee (Law) 03 01 04 Total 34 11 06 16 07 03 74

NFL MT Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

The eligibility will be announced in the detailed notification.

How to Apply for NFL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply for NFL Recruitment 2023 through online mode from the official website of the NFL. They can follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Fertilizers Limited - www.nationalfertilizers.com.

Step 2: Click on Careers>Recruitment in NFL>Recruitment of Management Trainee in NFL.

Step 3: Register for the post

Step 4: Now, Log in recruitment portal and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload your photograph, signature, and documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout of NFL Application forms for future reference.