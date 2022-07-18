NGT Recruitment 2022 for Assistant, Steno, Translator, Driver and Librarian Posts Across India

National Green Tribunal (NGT is hiring for Assistant, Steno, Translator, Driver and Librarian Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

NGT Recruitment 2022: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Assistant (Judicial), Stenographer Grade 1, Hindi Translator, Librarian, Stenographer Grade 2 and Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade). Vacancies are available for the Principal Branch in New Delhi and Zonal Benches at Bhopal, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

NGT Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 July 2022

NGT Vacancy Details

Assistant (Judicial) - 6

Stenographer Grade 1 -4

Hindi Translator - 1

Librarian - 2

Stenographer Grade 2 - 9

Staff Car Driver (Oridinary Grade) - 5

Eligibility Criteria for NGT Assistant, Steno, Translator, Driver and Librarian

Educational Qualification:

Assistant (Judicial) - Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university and computer training course of six months duration from a recognized university.

Stenographer Grade 1 - Graduation from a recognized university. Dictation 10 mts @100 wpm and transcription 50 mts (English), 65 mts (Hindi) on computer.

Hindi Transaltor - Master’s Degree in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as compulsory or elective subject or medium of examination at Degree Level from a recognized university.

Libraraian - Bachelor’s Degree in Libraray Science or Library and Information from a recognized university and 2 years experience in library

Stenographer Grade 2 - 12th from a recognized university. Dictation 10 mts @100 wpm and transcription 50 mts (English), 65 mts (Hindi) on computer.

Staff Car Driver (Oridinary Grade) - 10th pass and possess a valid driving licence. 3 years of experience and knowledge of motor mechanism

NGT Age Limit:

Assistant (Judicial) - 21 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade 1 - 21 to 30 years

Hindi Transaltor - 23 to 32 years

Libraraian - 21 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade 2 - 21 to 27 years

Staff Car Driver (Oridinary Grade) - 18 to 27 years

How to Apply for NGT Recruitment 2022 ?

The application, in the prescribed format, duly filled in, complete in all respects alongwith self-attested copies of relevant certificates should be sent by speed post, so as to reach the “Registrar General, National Green Tribunal, Principal Branch, Faridkot House, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi -11001.