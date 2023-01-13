NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online @nhb.org.in

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023: National Housing Bank (NHB) is hiring candidates for the post of Officer. Candidates can check the notification, online application link, important dates and other details.

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB), recently, issued a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager Scale – VI, Assistant General Manager Scale – V, Regional Manager Scale – IV, Manager Scale – III and Deputy Manager Scale – II on its official website (nhb.org.in). Candidates can apply online from 14 January 2023 and the last date to submit NHB Bank Officer Application is 06 February 2023 at nhb.org.in.

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Overview

Recruitment Authority National Housing Bank (NHB) Posts Name Officer Total Vacancies 35 Mode of Application Online Application Dates 14 Jan to 06 Feb 2023 Selection process Shortlisting and Interview

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The candidates can download the NHB Officer PDF through the direct link provided below:

NHB Officer Notification Download Click Here NHB Officer Online Application Click Here

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

NHB Officer Starting Date of Application 14 January 2023 NHB Officer Last Date of Application 06 February 2023 NHB Officer Admit Card Date to be announced later

Application Fee:

The candidates can check the application fee below:

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 175/- Other than SC/ST/PWD Rs. 850/-

NHB Officer 2023 Eligibility

General Manager Finance - Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and Minimum 15 years of experience.

Deputy General Manager (Project Finance) - Graduate in any discipline with a Chartered Accountant and minimum 12 years of experience.

Deputy General Manager (Credit) - Graduate in any discipline with CA and Minimum 12 years of experience.

Assistant General Manager (IT) - Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent and overall experience of at least 10 years in the Banks,

The candidates can check details regarding the other posts in the PDF notification.

NHB Officer Age Limit

Dy. Manager (Scale – II)- 23 Years to 32 Years

Manager (Scale – III) - 23 Years to 35 Years

Regional Manager (Scale IV) - 30 Years to 45 Years

Asst. General Manager (Scale – V) - 32 Years to 50 Years

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) - 40 Years to 55 Years

General Manager (Scale – VII) - 40 Years to 55 Years

Chief Economist - 62 Years

Protocol Officer - 64 Years

NHB Officer Selection Process 2023

The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview

NHB Officer Salary 2023

Deputy Manager - 48170 – 1740/1 – 49910 – 1990/10 – 69810

Manager - 63840 – 1990/5 – 73790 – 2220/2 – 78230

Regional Manager - 76010 – 2220/4 – 84890 – 2500/2 – 89890

Asst. General Manager - 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350

Dy. General Manager - 104240 – 2970/4 – 116120

General Manager - 116120 – 3220/4 – 129000

How to Apply for NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on “Opportunities@NHB” à “CURRENT VACANCIES" à “Recruitment of Officers in Various Posts – 2023” “Click here to Apply Online" which will open a new screen.

Step 3: To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration"

Step 4 : Upload ‘Photograph’ or ‘Signature’ or ‘Left thumb impression’ or ‘A handwritten declaration’

Step 5 : Carefully fill in and verify the details

Step 6: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button

Step 7: Upload Photo & Signature

Step 8: Fill in other details of the Application Form.

Step 9:Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION

Step 10: Modify details, if required, and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY’ after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 11: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Step 12: Click on the 'Submit' button.