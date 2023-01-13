NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online @nhb.org.in

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB), recently, issued a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager Scale – VI, Assistant General Manager Scale – V, Regional Manager Scale – IV, Manager Scale – III and Deputy Manager Scale – II on its official website (nhb.org.in). Candidates can apply online from 14 January 2023 and the last date to submit NHB Bank Officer Application is 06 February 2023 at nhb.org.in.
NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Recruitment Authority
|National Housing Bank (NHB)
|
Posts Name
|Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|35
|
Mode of Application
|Online
|
Application Dates
|14 Jan to 06 Feb 2023
|
Selection process
|
Shortlisting and Interview
NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
The candidates can download the NHB Officer PDF through the direct link provided below:
|NHB Officer Notification Download
|Click Here
|NHB Officer Online Application
|Click Here
NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
|NHB Officer Starting Date of Application
|14 January 2023
|NHB Officer Last Date of Application
|06 February 2023
|NHB Officer Admit Card Date
|to be announced later
Application Fee:
The candidates can check the application fee below:
|SC/ST/PwBD
|Rs. 175/-
|Other than SC/ST/PWD
|Rs. 850/-
NHB Officer 2023 Eligibility
- General Manager Finance - Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and Minimum 15 years of experience.
- Deputy General Manager (Project Finance) - Graduate in any discipline with a Chartered Accountant and minimum 12 years of experience.
- Deputy General Manager (Credit) - Graduate in any discipline with CA and Minimum 12 years of experience.
- Assistant General Manager (IT) - Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent and overall experience of at least 10 years in the Banks,
The candidates can check details regarding the other posts in the PDF notification.
NHB Officer Age Limit
- Dy. Manager (Scale – II)- 23 Years to 32 Years
- Manager (Scale – III) - 23 Years to 35 Years
- Regional Manager (Scale IV) - 30 Years to 45 Years
- Asst. General Manager (Scale – V) - 32 Years to 50 Years
- Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) - 40 Years to 55 Years
- General Manager (Scale – VII) - 40 Years to 55 Years
- Chief Economist - 62 Years
- Protocol Officer - 64 Years
NHB Officer Selection Process 2023
The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview
NHB Officer Salary 2023
- Deputy Manager - 48170 – 1740/1 – 49910 – 1990/10 – 69810
- Manager - 63840 – 1990/5 – 73790 – 2220/2 – 78230
- Regional Manager - 76010 – 2220/4 – 84890 – 2500/2 – 89890
- Asst. General Manager - 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350
- Dy. General Manager - 104240 – 2970/4 – 116120
- General Manager - 116120 – 3220/4 – 129000
How to Apply for NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the bank
Step 2: Click on “Opportunities@NHB” à “CURRENT VACANCIES" à “Recruitment of Officers in Various Posts – 2023” “Click here to Apply Online" which will open a new screen.
Step 3: To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration"
Step 4 : Upload ‘Photograph’ or ‘Signature’ or ‘Left thumb impression’ or ‘A handwritten declaration’
Step 5 : Carefully fill in and verify the details
Step 6: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button
Step 7: Upload Photo & Signature
Step 8: Fill in other details of the Application Form.
Step 9:Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION
Step 10: Modify details, if required, and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY’ after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.
Step 11: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.
Step 12: Click on the 'Submit' button.