NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online @nhb.org.in

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023: National Housing Bank (NHB) is hiring candidates for the post of Officer. Candidates can check the notification, online application link, important dates and other details.

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023
NHB Officer Recruitment 2023

NHB Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Housing Bank (NHB), recently, issued a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager Scale – VII, Deputy General Manager Scale – VI, Assistant General Manager Scale – V, Regional Manager Scale – IV, Manager Scale – III and Deputy Manager Scale – II on its official website (nhb.org.in). Candidates can apply online from 14 January 2023 and the last date to submit NHB Bank Officer Application is 06 February 2023 at nhb.org.in.

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Overview

Recruitment Authority

  National Housing Bank (NHB)

Posts Name

 Officer

Total Vacancies

 35

Mode of Application

 Online

Application Dates

 14 Jan to 06 Feb 2023

Selection process

Shortlisting and Interview

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

The candidates can download the NHB Officer PDF through the direct link provided below:

NHB Officer Notification Download Click Here
NHB Officer Online Application Click Here

NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

NHB Officer Starting Date of Application 14 January 2023 
NHB Officer Last Date of Application   06 February 2023
NHB Officer Admit Card Date to be announced later

Application Fee:

The candidates can check the application fee below:

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 175/-
Other than SC/ST/PWD Rs. 850/-

NHB Officer 2023 Eligibility

  • General Manager Finance - Graduate in any discipline with Chartered Accountant and Minimum 15 years of experience.
  • Deputy General Manager (Project Finance) - Graduate in any discipline with a Chartered Accountant and minimum 12 years of experience.
  • Deputy General Manager (Credit) - Graduate in any discipline with CA and Minimum 12 years of experience.
  • Assistant General Manager (IT) - Graduation Degree in Computer Science or equivalent and overall experience of at least 10 years in the Banks,

The candidates can check details regarding the other posts in the PDF notification.

NHB Officer Age Limit

  • Dy. Manager (Scale – II)-  23 Years to 32 Years
  • Manager (Scale – III) - 23 Years to 35 Years
  • Regional Manager (Scale IV) - 30 Years to 45 Years
  • Asst. General Manager (Scale – V) - 32 Years to 50 Years
  • Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) - 40 Years to 55 Years
  • General Manager (Scale – VII) - 40 Years to 55 Years
  • Chief Economist - 62 Years
  • Protocol Officer - 64 Years

NHB Officer Selection Process 2023

The selection will be based on shortlisting and Interview

NHB Officer Salary 2023

  • Deputy Manager -  48170 – 1740/1 – 49910 – 1990/10 – 69810
  • Manager - 63840 – 1990/5 – 73790 – 2220/2 – 78230
  • Regional Manager - 76010 – 2220/4 – 84890 – 2500/2 – 89890
  • Asst. General Manager - 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350
  • Dy. General Manager - 104240 – 2970/4 – 116120
  • General Manager - 116120 – 3220/4 – 129000

How to Apply for NHB Officer Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on “Opportunities@NHB” à “CURRENT VACANCIES" à “Recruitment of Officers in Various Posts – 2023”  “Click here to Apply Online" which will open a new screen.

Step 3: To register the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration"

Step 4 : Upload ‘Photograph’ or ‘Signature’ or ‘Left thumb impression’ or ‘A handwritten declaration’

Step 5 : Carefully fill in and verify the details

Step 6: Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button

Step 7: Upload Photo & Signature

Step 8: Fill in other details of the Application Form.

Step 9:Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION

Step 10: Modify details, if required, and click on COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY’ after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Step 11: Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment.

Step 12: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next