NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for 25 Cleaner Posts for COVID-19 Hospitals

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Cleaner for COVID-19 Hospitals. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 April 2020

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Cleaner- 25 Posts

NHM Assam Cleaner Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Minimum Class-VIII Passed from a recognized Board.

NHM Assam Cleaner Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - ₹16,000 /- (On Lumpsum)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

NHM Assam Cleaner Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates shall attend walk-in Interview with Photo Identity Proof and all Educational & Experience Testimonials. No TA-DA will be paid for attending the Walk-In-Interview. The interview is scheduled on 7 April 2020 at Sarusajai Stadium, Lokhora, Guwahati at 10:30 AM.

