NHM Assam Recruitment 2021 for 896 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam is hiring 896 of Staff Nurse. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 June 2021 on nhm.assam.gov.in

Created On: Jun 1, 2021 19:51 IST
NHM Assam Recruitment 2021
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has released a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 June 2021 on nhm.assam.gov.in.

A total of 896 vacancies are available. More details on NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and other details below:

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 10 June 2021

NHM Assam Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 896 Posts

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Salary:

Rs. 18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and registered with “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Health Visitors’ Council”.

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Age Limit:

Upto 43 years as on 31st March 2021

Selection Procedure for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview / selection test

How to apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 10 June 2021.

NHM Assam  Staff Nurse Notification Download

NHM Assam  Staff Nurse Online Application Link

FAQ

What is NHM Assam Staff Nurse Age Limit ?

43 years

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Salary ?

Rs. 18,000/-

What is the last date of NHM Assam Online Application ?

10 June 2021
