NHM Assam Recruitment 2021 for 896 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @nhm.assam.gov.in

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has released a recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 on or before 10 June 2021 on nhm.assam.gov.in.

A total of 896 vacancies are available. More details on NHM Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and other details below:

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 10 June 2021

NHM Assam Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 896 Posts

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Salary:

Rs. 18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification:

B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and registered with “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Health Visitors’ Council”.

NHM Assam Staff Nurse Age Limit:

Upto 43 years as on 31st March 2021

Selection Procedure for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview / selection test

How to apply for NHM Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 10 June 2021.

