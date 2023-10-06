NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various 345 Posts Online

NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission, Assam has published a notification for various posts. The job location is in Assam and the total vacancy is 345. Interested candidates can apply online by October 10, 2023.

Online applications are invited from the candidates willing to work in mission mode for engagement on a contractual basis in the following positions under PM-ABHIM, Assam. Candidates have to apply online on the NHM, Assam website: nhm.assam.gov.in

The last date for applying online is 10 October 2023. The schedule of interview/selection test for the respective position will be published on the website in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. All applicants are advised to visit the website accordingly. No separate individual call letter for the interview/ selection test will be sent. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview/ selection test.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Overview

Post Name Specialist Epidemiologist/Entomologist Public Health Personnel Laboratory Technician Data Manager Recruiting body NHM Mode of application Online Selection process Interview/Selection test Vacancies 345 Last date of application October 10, 2023 Website nhm.assam.gov.in

How Many Vacancies Are Released For NHM Assam Recruitment 2023?

There are 345 vacancies for various posts for the NHM Assam recruitment. Below is a detailed vacancy list:

Post Name Total Specialist 10 Epidemiologist / Entomologist 57 Public Health Personnel 57 Laboratory Technician 154 Data Manager 67 Total 345

How to Apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the post or visit: Recruit-NHM

Step 1: Visit the official website: nhm.assam.gov.in and click on recruitment

Step 2: Now click on ‘National Health Mission, Assam’ and you will be redirected to a different site

Step 3: Look for ‘Advertisement for various positions under PM-Abhim, Assam’

Step 4: Now click on ‘Apply Online' below it

Step 5: Register and apply by filling all the required credentials

Step 7: Click submit and print out for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NHM Assam 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper age limit of 43 Educational Qualification Specialist: Diploma/PG Degree/MBBS (Relevant field) Epidemiologist/Entomologist: M.Sc. (Epidemiology/ MBBS Public Health Personnel: Diploma/PG Degree (Health Management) LaboratoryTechnician: HSSLC/Diploma (Laboratory Technician) Data Manager: Graduation (any discipline) /BCA/ B.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)/ DOEAC ‘A’ Level or equivalent

What is the salary of an NHM Assam Employee?

The salaries of various positions are given in detail below: