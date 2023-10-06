NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply For Various 345 Posts Online

NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: The National Health Mission, Assam has recently issued a notification for various posts. There are 345 vacancies for posts like epidemiologists, public health personnel, data managers, etc.
Online applications are invited from the candidates willing to work in mission mode for engagement on a contractual basis in the following positions under PM-ABHIM, Assam. Candidates have to apply online on the NHM, Assam website: nhm.assam.gov.in
The last date for applying online is 10 October 2023. The schedule of interview/selection test for the respective position will be published on the website in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. All applicants are advised to visit the website accordingly. No separate individual call letter for the interview/ selection test will be sent. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview/ selection test.
NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Overview
The NHM Assam has announced 345 vacancies for various posts for eligible candidates from different backgrounds.
Interested candidates can apply for the post by 10 October 2023. Below is the overview of the recruitment:
|
Post Name
|
Specialist
Epidemiologist/Entomologist
Public Health
Personnel
Laboratory
Technician
Data Manager
|
Recruiting body
|
NHM
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Selection process
|
Interview/Selection test
|
Vacancies
|
345
|
Last date of application
|
October 10, 2023
|
Website
|
nhm.assam.gov.in
NHM Assam Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF
Candidates can download the NHM Assam recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 345 vacancies announced under NHM Assam recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of NHM Assam Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
NHM Assam Recruitment 2023 Notification
How Many Vacancies Are Released For NHM Assam Recruitment 2023?
There are 345 vacancies for various posts for the NHM Assam recruitment. Below is a detailed vacancy list:
|
Post Name
|
Total
|
Specialist
|
10
|
Epidemiologist
/ Entomologist
|
57
|
Public Health
Personnel
|
57
|
Laboratory
Technician
|
154
|
Data Manager
|
67
|
Total
|
345
How to Apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2023?
Follow the simple steps below to apply for the post or visit: Recruit-NHM
Step 1: Visit the official website: nhm.assam.gov.in and click on recruitment
Step 2: Now click on ‘National Health Mission, Assam’ and you will be redirected to a different site
Step 3: Look for ‘Advertisement for various positions under PM-Abhim, Assam’
Step 4: Now click on ‘Apply Online' below it
Step 5: Register and apply by filling all the required credentials
Step 7: Click submit and print out for further reference.
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Assam Recruitment 2023
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NHM Assam 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
Upper age limit of 43
|
Educational Qualification
|
Specialist: Diploma/PG Degree/MBBS (Relevant field)
Epidemiologist/Entomologist: M.Sc. (Epidemiology/ MBBS
Public Health Personnel: Diploma/PG Degree (Health Management)
LaboratoryTechnician: HSSLC/Diploma (Laboratory Technician)
Data Manager: Graduation (any discipline) /BCA/ B.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)/ DOEAC ‘A’ Level or equivalent
What is the salary of an NHM Assam Employee?
The salaries of various positions are given in detail below:
|
Post Name
|
Salary
|
Specialist
|
Rs. 75,000/-
|
Epidemiologist/Entomologist
|
Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 50,000/-
|
Public Health Personnel
|
Rs. 30,000/-
|
Laboratory Technician
|
Rs. 20,000/-
|
Data Manager
|
Rs. 20,000/-