NHM Bihar Recruitment 2020: 70 Vacancies for Social Worker, Sr Lab Technician and Clinical Psuchologist, Apply @statehealthsocietybihar.org

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM Bihar) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Psychatric Social Worker, Sr Lab Technician and Clinical Psychologist. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the through official website on or before 15 May 2020. Earlier, the last date for submitting application was 30 April 2020

Notification Details

Notification Number - 04/2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Submission - 15 May 2020

NHM Bihar Vacancy Details

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - 29 Posts



Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - 20 Posts

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - 21 Posts

Pay Scale:

Sr. Lab Technician (RNTCP) - Rs. 19,000

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - Rs. 60,000

Psychiatric Social Worker (NMHP) - Rs. 50,000

Eligibility Criteria for Social Worker, Sr Lab Technician and Clinical Psuchologist Posts

Psychatric Social Worker (NMHP) - Psychatric Social Worker (NMHP) - Post-graduate degree in Social Work and Master of Philosophy in Psychiatric Social Work obtained after completion of a full time course of two years, which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC. Minimum 2 years of post - qualification working experience in Health Service Sector

Sr Lab Technician (RNTCP) - M.Sc. in Medical Microbiology/ Applied Microbiology/General Microbiology/Clinical Microbiology/Biotechnology/ Medical Biotechnology. Minimum 3 years of work experience in Bacteriology

Clinical Psychologist (NMHP) - Post-Graduate degree in -· Psychology or Clinical Psychology or Applied Psychology and Master of Philosophy in Clinical Psychology or Medical and Social • Psychology obtained after completion of a full time course of two years which includes supervised clinical training from any University recognized by the UGC and approved and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India.Minimum 2 years post qualification working experience in Health Service Sector

How to Apply for NHM Bihar Social Worker, Sr Lab Technician and Clinical Psuchologist Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode on or before 15 May 2020