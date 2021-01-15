NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 859 Community Health Officer (CHO) Posts @statehealthsocietybihar.org, GNM/B.Sc. Nursing Candidates Eligible

NHM Bihar Recruitment 2021: State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has published the notification for 6-month Certificate Course in Community Health. Fresh or working GNM/B.Sc candidates can apply for NHM Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021 on SHSB official website - statehealthsocietybihar.org. The last date for NHM Bihar CHO Registration is 04 February 2021.

Candidates who successfully complete this course will be recruited as Community Health Officers (CHOs) at Health & Wellness Centres (H&WC's). NHM Bihar will conduct an online exam for the eligible candidates. The candidates must score atleast 30% in order to qualify in NHM Bihar CHO Exam.

NHM CHO Course is part of an initiative under the National Health Mission to strengthen Sub- Centers as Health & Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion.

The Certificate Programmes will be conducted by IGNOU.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application and Fee – 15 January 2021 from 10 AM

Last Date of Submitting Online Application and Fee – 04 February 2020 till 06:00 PM

NHM Bihar CHO Vacancy Details

Total Post - 859

UR - 50

UR(F)- 27

MBC - 191

MBC(F) - 70

BC - 33

BC(F) - 18

SC - 223

SC(F) - 48

ST - 04

ST (F)- 02

WBC - 49

EWS - 94

EWS(F) - 50

NHM Bihar CHO Salary

Rs. 25,000/- per month & upto a sum of Rs. 15,000/- subjected as incentive measured against indicators subject to the approval of National Health Mission, Govt. of India

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Bihar CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Fresh GNM/B.Sc. (Nursing General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) fiom a recognised Institute/Bachelor of Science in Nursing from a recognised University/ Institution) OR

Working regular Staff Nurse, GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under Govt. of Bihar OR

Working contractual Staff Nurse/GNM/B.Sc. Nursing under NHM/Govt. of Bihar

NHM Bihar CHO Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 21 Years

UR & EWS - 42 years

BC/MBC (M&F) - 45 years

UR (F) EWS (F) - 45 yrs

SC/ST (M & F) - 47 yrs

Selection Process for NHM Bihar CHO Posts ?

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification/ Screening process as per ToR and as per decision of State Health Society,Bihar.

How to Apply for NHM Bihar CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online at State Health Society Bihar website (statehealthsocietybihar.org)from 15 January to 04 February 2021.

NHM Bihar CHO Notification Download PDF

NHM Bihar CHO Online Application

Application Fee: