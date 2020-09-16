NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020 for 69 ANM, Nurse, Manager and Other Posts, Apply before 30 September

NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Bokaro has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ANM, Nurse, Manager and others in different departments. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 September 2020

NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

NCD SPECIALIST (Physician/Consultant Medicine) - 2 Posts

Medical Officer (SNCU) - 3 Posts

Medical Officer (cHc NCD Cell)- 7 Posts

Medical officer (NUHM)- 3 Posts

ANM (NHM) - 10 Posts

GNM/STAFF NURSE (NHM) - 27 Posts

Block Data Manager - 2 Posts

Pharmacist (RBSK Programme) - 12 Posts

Nutritional Counsellor (MRC)- 3 Posts

NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

NCD SPECIALIST (Physician/Consultant Medicine) - MBBS degree from institution recognized by Medical Council Of India.

Medical Officer (SNCU) - MBBS or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Medical Council Of India.

Medical Officer (cHc NCD Cell)- MBBS degree from institution recognized by Medical Council Of India.

Medical officer (NUHM)- MBBS or equivalent degree from institution recognized by Medical Council Of India.

ANM (NHM) - 10+2 equivalent exam and should have completed the ANM Course from the institution. Recognized by govt and approved by INC.

GNM/STAFF NURSE (NHM) -10+2 or intermediate with 3 years of general Nursing and Midwifery Training from Govt. recognized institution; Registered under Jharkhand Nursing Council.

Block Data Manager - Graduation in any Discipline from any recognized University with at least 1 year diploma in Computer Application/post-Graduate Diploma in Computer Application DOEACC "o" level from Govt recognized institute /lTl/IDTR or Bachelor in Computer Application/B.Sc (lT)/B.Sc Computer Science)/DOEACC rt A" level from recognized Institute/University.

Pharmacist (RBSK Programme) - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institute. Registered under Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council. Computer proficiency ( MS Office & internet.

Nutritional Counsellor (MRC)- Masters/Bachelors degree in food and nutrition/Home Science (Hons /Pass).

NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

ANM, GNM/Staff Nurse

General- 21 to 35 years

OBC- 21 to 37 years

Female unreserved - 21 to 38 years

ST/SC- 21 to 40 years

Pharmacist, Block Data Manager, Nutrition counsellors

General- 21 to 45 years

OBC- 21 to 47 years

Female unreserved - 21 to 48 years

ST/SC- 21 to 50 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Bokaro Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Medical Officer, Bokaro latest by 30 September 2020.