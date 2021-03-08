NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021 OUT @nhmharyana.gov.in, Download Community Health Officer Result PDF Here

NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO 2021: National Health Mission (NHM) has released the MLHP Cum CHO Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the NHM MLHP Cum CHO Exam advt. No. 01/2020-21 can download their result through the official website of NHM.i.e.nhmharyana.gov.in.

NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Exam 2021 was held on 07/03/2021 for 671 Posts of MLHPs-cum-CHOs under Advt. No. 1/2020-21(HWCCP)/7026 of NHM, Haryana. The select list of the candidates has been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can download NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of NHM Haryana.i.e.nhmharyana.gov.in. Click on NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021

Official Website

A total of 671 vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO). The online application for the same was started from 31 December to 31 January 2021. Candidates can directly download NHM Haryana MLHP Cum CHO Result 2021 by clicking on the above link. The candidates will be able to check more information on NHM Website shortly, as the selection process has to be completed before the end of the current FY as per directions of MoHFW/GoI.

