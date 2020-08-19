Study at Home
NHM, J & K Recruitment 2020: 125 Vacancies for Staff Nurse Posts, Earn Upto 14, 500/-

NHM, J & K Recruitment 2020: Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Jammu have released a notice regarding the fulfilment of vacancy of Staff Nurse under National Health Mission (NHM), J & K. These vacancies will be recruited for COVID-19 Centres, Obstetrics, ICU & HDU, SMGS Hospital, Jammu under Laqshya. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 August 2020.

Aug 19, 2020 12:11 IST
A total of 125 vacancies will be recruited out of which 107 vacancies are reserved for COVID-19 centre and 18 are for Obstetrics, ICU & HDU, SMGS Hospital, Jammu under Laqshya. Candidates can check the eligibility conditions, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 August 2020

NHM, J & K Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 125 Posts

NHM, J & K Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates with Matric with Diploma in Jr. Staff Nursing Training from SMF Or any other recognized Institute.

Age Limit - 45 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 14, 500/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM JK Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents via email at recruitmentgmcj@gmail.com or through registered post on or before 30 August 2020 to the office of the Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals of Govt. Medical College, Jammu. No application shall be entertained after the last date of submission of the application form.

