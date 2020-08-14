NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 504 Vacancies Notified for MO, Staff Nurse, Physiologist and Other Posts in Raigad & Gadchiroli

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (Maharashtra) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Physiologist and Other Posts in Raigad and Gadchiroli Districts for COVID Centres. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 August 2020.

A total of 504 vacancies have been notified in the health department out of which 465 vacancies will be recruited in Raigad District and 39 in Gadchiroli District. Check Vacancy Segregation, age limit, qualification and other essential details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 August 2020

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Posts in Raigad - 465 Posts

Physician - 6 Posts

Anaesthetist - 6 Posts

Medical Officer - 80 Posts

Ayush Medical Officer - 76 Posts

Staff Nurse - 202 Posts

Lab Technician - 48 Posts

Hospital Manager - 39 Posts

X-Ray Technician - 8 Posts

Total no. Of Posts of Gadchiroli District - 39 Posts

Medical Officer - 18 Posts

Staff Nurse- 11 Posts

Ayush Medical Officer - 6 Posts

Microbiology - 2 Posts

Anatomy - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Physician - MD Medicine.

Anaesthetist - Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia.

Medical Officer - MBBS/BDS.

Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS/BUMS.

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc. Nursing ANM.

Lab Technician - B.Sc. DMLT from Govt. Recognized Institute.

Hospital Manager - Any Medical Graduate with one year experience of Hospital Administration.

X-Ray Technician - Retd. X-Ray Technician

Medical Officer - MBBS/BDS

Staff Nurse - GNM, 3 years course with MNC certificate.

Ayush Medical Officer - BAMS

Microbiology - MD Microbiology, Diploma in Pathology and Microbiology.

Anatomy - MD Pathology/DCP.

Download NHM Raigad Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Download NHM Gadchiroli Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to National Health Mission on or before 21 August 2020. Candidates can check the provided link for reference.