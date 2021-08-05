NHM MP Answer Key 2021 for Staff Nurse and ANM Released @sams.co.in, Submit Objection

NHM MP Staff Nurse Exam Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has released the answer key of online written test held on 30 and 31 July for the post of Staff Nurse and Female Health Worker ANM. Candidates can download NHM MP Staff Nurse Answer Key and NHM MP ANM Answer Key from SAMS Website - sams.co.in.

Candidates may challenge questions and answer keys giving details of their observations with supporting evidence, if any, with the payment of Rs. 500/- per challenge through the link below:

NHM MP Answer Key 2021 Download Link

This facility for the providing of observation will be available from 05 August 2021, 4:00 PM to 12 August 2021, 4:00 PM

How to Download NHM MP Answer Key 2021 ?

.Go to the website https://www.sams.co.in/ Click on the link 'Observations on Questions & Answer Keys' Login with your Roll Number and Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) and submit. Click on “View Answer/ Option Key (Master QP PDF)” to view the question and answer keys, click on the link “Add Observation on Question/ Add Observation on Options” in case you have any observation on the question/ options/ answer key and you want this to be reviewed. ID for Question/ Options/ Answer key can be viewed while clicking on the button “View Answer Key (Master QP PDF)”.

The committee shall study the Observation/ Query made by candidates and the conclusion of all the queries shall be uploaded on the above-given website at the earliest Observation/ Query of the candidates shall be clubbed, in case of repetitive or similar observations. A single consolidated response shall be provided for such Observation/ Query. Review committee Decision on any discrepancy in the question shall be final and no further Observation/ Query shall be entertained thereafter.