NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 966 Vacancies @sams.co.in

National Health Mission (NHM), MP is hiring 100 CHOs. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Vacancy, SALARY, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and Other Details.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh (MP), is looking to recruit 966 Community Health Officers. Interested candidates who possess the required nursing qualifications can apply online on or before 15 March 2022 on SAMS Website - sams.co.in.

Out of the total, 480 vacancies are for 5 months Certificate in Community Health (CCH) and 486 for Community Health Service Posts. Candidates can check more details on NHM MP CHO Vacancy 2022.

NHM MP CHO Notification

NHM MP CHO Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 15 March 2022

NHM MP CHO Vacancy Details

CCH Batch - 480

CHO Direct Recruitment - 486

NHM MP CHO Salary

Rs. 25000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM MP CHO Posts

Educational Qualification:

CHH - B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, GNM, BAMS

CHO - B.Sc. Nursing OR Post Basic B. Sc. Nursing with Integrated Certificate in Community Health in the final year, recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi (Such candidates must have taken admission in B.Sc. Nursing Session year 2016 or after/Post Basic B. Sc. Nursing Session Year 2018 or after)

NHM MP CHO Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for NHM MP CHO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of a written test.

How to Apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 March 2022.