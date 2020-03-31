NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 80 Staff Nurse, MO and Specialist Posts for COVID -19

NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Parbhani Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 02 April 2020.
Walk in Interview Details
- Date: 02 April 2020 (Thursday)
- Time: 09:30 AM to 10:30 AM
- Venue - Office Of District Magistrate, Parbhani
Vacancy Details of NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Staff Nurse - 40 Posts
Specialist and Medical Officer - 40 Posts
Pay Scale for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000 per month
- Doctor with MBBS MD Medicine/Anesthesia/ DTD/DA - Rs. 1,00,000
- Doctor with MBBS Specialist - Rs. 75,000 per month
- Doctor with MBBS - Rs. 60,000
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts
- Staff Nurse - B.Sc.Nursing/RGNM
- Medical Officer Specialist - MBBS/ MD Medicine/Anesthesia/ DTD/DA
- Medical Officer Specialist - MBBS Specialist
- Medical Officer - MBBS
How to Apply for NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts Recruitment 2020
Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at the office of District Magistrate, District Planning Hall, Parbhani on 02 April 2020 from 9: 30 AM to at 10:30 AM.
NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF 2020