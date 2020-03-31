NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 80 Staff Nurse, MO and Specialist Posts for COVID -19

NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Parbhani Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview on 02 April 2020.

Walk in Interview Details

Date: 02 April 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 09:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Venue - Office Of District Magistrate, Parbhani

Vacancy Details of NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Recruitment 2020

Staff Nurse - 40 Posts

Specialist and Medical Officer - 40 Posts

Pay Scale for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 20,000 per month

Doctor with MBBS MD Medicine/Anesthesia/ DTD/DA - Rs. 1,00,000

Doctor with MBBS Specialist - Rs. 75,000 per month

Doctor with MBBS - Rs. 60,000

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts

Staff Nurse - B.Sc.Nursing/RGNM

Medical Officer Specialist - MBBS/ MD Medicine/Anesthesia/ DTD/DA

Medical Officer Specialist - MBBS Specialist

Medical Officer - MBBS

How to Apply for NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates may attend the walk in interview along with relevant original documents as well as photocopies of the documents at the office of District Magistrate, District Planning Hall, Parbhani on 02 April 2020 from 9: 30 AM to at 10:30 AM.

NHM Parbhani Maharashtra Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Specialist Posts Recruitment Notification and Application Form PDF 2020