NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @nhpcindia.com: Check Download Link

NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 has been released by NHPC Limited at nhpcindia.com: Check Download Link and Other Details Here.

NHPC JE Admit Card 2022: NHPC Limited has activated admit card link for NHPC JE Exam 2022. Candidates who are appearing in the exam on 04, 05, 06 April for Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Posts, can download NHPC Admit Card and check allocated test centre, date of Computer Based Test and guidelines for the test, by visiting the NHPC website (nhpcindia.com)login into their account. Such candidates can also find NHPC JE Admit Card Link below:

NHPC JE Exam will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla as follow:

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 04 April 2022 (Monday)

Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 05 April 2022 (Tuesday)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) - 06 April 2022 (Wednesday)



How to Download NHPC JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com Click on ‘Link to download Admit Card w.r.t. Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021 ’ Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and login into your account Download NHPC Jr Engineer Admit Card 2022 and take a print out of the same.

NHPC JE Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be conducted in online mode in three parts as follow:

Paper No of Questions Marks Time Part-I consists of MCQs of the concerned discipline 140 140 3 hours or 180 mins Part-II - General Awareness 30 30 Part-III - Reasoning 30 30 Total 200 200

The Admit cards will not be sent by post.

A total of 133 candidates will be recruited through NHPC JE Recruitment 2021. Out of the total, 68 for Civil Engineers, 34 for Electrical Engineers, and 31 for Mechanical Engineers.