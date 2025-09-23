NHPC Result 2025 Declared: Download Field Engineer Result PDF at nhpcindia.com, Check Interview Schedule

NHPC Result 2025: NHPC Limited has announced the result of the computer-based exam for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) Posts. The result was announced in a PDF on the official website of NHPC i.e. nhpcindia.com, against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26 for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) for Dibang MPP on Fixed Tenure basis. Candidates registered successfully are likely to appear in the interview round which will be conducted from 07-09th October 2025. Candidates can download the result pdf available at the official website of NHPC-https://www.nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Result Download Link 2025

The results pdf is available on the official website of NHPC. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-