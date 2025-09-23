Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
NHPC Result 2025 Declared: Download Field Engineer Result PDF at nhpcindia.com, Check Interview Schedule

By Manish Kumar
Sep 23, 2025, 13:16 IST

NHPC Result 2025 has been released at nhpcindia.com for Field Engineer  Posts. Candidates who registered successfully can check the direct link to download the result pdf, Offer Letter Details and Other information.

Get all details about NHPC Result 2025

NHPC Result 2025: NHPC Limited has announced the result of the computer-based exam for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) Posts. The result was announced in a PDF on the official website of NHPC i.e. nhpcindia.com, against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26 for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) for Dibang MPP on Fixed Tenure basis. Candidates registered successfully are likely to appear in the interview round which will be conducted from 07-09th October 2025. Candidates can download the result pdf available at the official website of NHPC-https://www.nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Result Download Link 2025

The results pdf is available on the official website of NHPC. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

NHPC Result Download  Click Here

NHPC Result 2025 Overview

Earlier NHPC has launched recruitment drive for the post of Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) for Dibang MPP. Check the details of the recruitment drive given below

Name of Organisation 

NHPC Limited

Post Name

Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect)

Advt. No. 

NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26

NHPC Interview Date

07-09th October 2025

Interview Schedule 

08:30 AM to 05:00 PM

Official website 

nhpcindia.com

How To Download NHPC Result 2025?

  • Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com and visit career section
  • Click on the link  List of provisionally shortlisted candidates called for Personal Interview for the post of Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Electrical), Dibang MPP on Fixed Tenure Basis against Advt. NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26.
  • A PDF will open where you can check registration number and name of the shorlosted candidates
  • Download the PDF and save it for future reference. 

