NHPC Result 2025 Declared: Download Field Engineer Result PDF at nhpcindia.com, Check Interview Schedule

NHPC Result 2025: NHPC Limited has announced the result of the computer-based exam for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) Posts. The result was announced in a PDF on the official website of NHPC i.e. nhpcindia.com, against Advertisement No. NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26 for Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) for Dibang MPP on Fixed Tenure basis. Candidates registered successfully are likely to appear in the interview round which will be conducted from 07-09th October 2025. Candidates can download the result pdf available at the official website of NHPC-https://www.nhpcindia.com.
NHPC Result Download Link 2025
The results pdf is available on the official website of NHPC. However you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|NHPC Result Download
|Click Here
NHPC Result 2025 Overview
Earlier NHPC has launched recruitment drive for the post of Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect) for Dibang MPP. Check the details of the recruitment drive given below
|
Name of Organisation
|
NHPC Limited
|
Post Name
|
Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Elect)
|
Advt. No.
|
NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26
|
NHPC Interview Date
|
07-09th October 2025
|
Interview Schedule
|
08:30 AM to 05:00 PM
|
Official website
|
nhpcindia.com
How To Download NHPC Result 2025?
- Go to the official website of NHPC - nhpcindia.com and visit career section
- Click on the link List of provisionally shortlisted candidates called for Personal Interview for the post of Field Engineer (Civil) and Field Engineer (Electrical), Dibang MPP on Fixed Tenure Basis against Advt. NH/Rectt/FTB/04/2025-26.
- A PDF will open where you can check registration number and name of the shorlosted candidates
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
