NHPC Provisional Results 2020 Out for Trainee Engineer & Officer Posts @nhpcindia.com, Check List of Qualified Candidates

NHPC Results 2020: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has released the result for the posts of Trainee Engineer & Officer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts through GATE 2020 can check their result available on the official website of NHPC-nhpcindia.com.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has uploaded the list of successful candidates provisionally selected to the posts of Trainee Engineer (Civil & Mechanical) using GATE 2020 Score & Trainee Officer (Law) using CLAT (for PG) 2020 score ) on its official website. Candidates applied for these posts can check their result available on the official website.

It is noted that National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited had earlier invited applications for the posts of Trainee Engineer & Officer posts in the against Advertisement No: NH/Rectt. /01/ 2020 in employment newspaper dated 05 September to 11 September 2020.

All such candidates applied for these posts including Trainee Engineer (Civil & Mechanical) using GATE 2020 Score & Trainee Officer (Law) using CLAT (for PG) 2020 score) can check their result available on the official website. You can check the result also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for NHPC Provisional Results 2020 for Trainee Engineer (Civil)



Direct link for NHPC Provisional Results 2020 for Trainee Engineer (Mechanical)



Direct link for NHPC Provisional Results 2020 for Trainee Officer (Law)





How to Download: NHPC Provisional Results 2020 for Trainee Engineer (Civil)