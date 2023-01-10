NHPC Recruitment 2023 For 401 Trainee Engineer And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NHPC has invited online application for the 401 Trainee Engineer And Other Posts on its official website. Check NHPC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHPC TE Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: NHPC Limited has released notification for the 401 posts of Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate Engineers and Professionals with bright academic records have golden opportunity to apply for NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. Last date for submission of online application for these posts is 25 January 2023.

Candidates willing to apply for NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should have GATE-2022, UGC NET-Dec-2021 and June 2022 (merged cycle), CLAT 2022 (for PG) and CA/CMA Score. You can check all the details including educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary/how to apply and others in this article.

Important Date NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of online application for the above post is 25 January 2023

Vacancy Details NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trainee Engineer (Civil)-136

Trainee Engineer (Electrical)-41

Trainee Engineer (Mechanical)-108

Trainee Officer (Finance)-99

Trainee Officer (HR)-14

Trainee Officer (Law)-03

Eligibility Criteria NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineer (Civil)-Candidates should have Full time Regular Bachelor in Engineering/Technology/B.Sc.(Engineering) Degree in Civil Discipline from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 605 marks or equivalent grade or

AMIE (enrolled up to 31.05.2013) with minimum 60 percent marks or equivalent grade.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/ eligibility/age limit/salary/process to apply and other updates for the posts.



How To Download: NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of NHPC Limited-www.nhpcindia.com Go to the Career Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ NOTICE- Notification for Recruitment of TEs/TOs in NHPC Limited. Click here for online application' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NHPC TE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Candidates fulfilinig the required qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply online after following the steps given below.