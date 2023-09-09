NIACL AO Analysis 2023: Check Prelims Shift 1 Review with Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) will conduct the NIACL AO 2023 exam on September 9, 2023, in two shifts, Read here the difficulty level, questions asked, and expected cut-off.

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) will conduct the NIACL AO exam on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. Shift 1 (2:30 pm to 3:30 pm) and Shift 2 (5:00 pm to 6:00 pm).

Here we have compiled the NIACL AO exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The NIACL AO exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through NIACL AO expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the NIACL AO Exam Analysis, questions asked, expected cut-off, and good attempt.

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023

Candidates should go through the NIACL AO Exam Analysis of September 9, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the NIACL AO exam analysis shared below.

NIACL AO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The NIACL AO 2023 exam will be conducted on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO exam will be conducted in two shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the NIACL AO exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the NIACL AO exam is shared below.

Shifts Timings Shift 1 2:30 pm – 3:30 am Shift 2 5:00 am – 6:00 pm

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the NIACL AO exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise NIACL AO exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

NIACL AO Exam Difficulty Level Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 English Language Easy Easy to Moderate Numerical Ability Easy to Moderate Moderate to Difficult Reasoning Ability Easy Moderate

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the NIACL AO Exam for all the sections is shared below.

NIACL AO Exam Good Attempts Subject Shift 1 Shift 2 English Language 22-26 20-24 Numerical Ability 21-25 19-23 Reasoning Ability 24-27 23-26

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise NIACL AO exam analysis shared below.

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2 Cloze Test 4-5 5-6 Error Spotting 4-5 3-4 Phrase Replacement 3-4 3-4 misspelt 4-5 1 Usage of Words 1-2 1 Reading Comprehension 7-8 8-9 Miscellaneous 7-8 8-9 Total 30 30

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2 Data Interpretation 13-15 15 Simplification and Approximation 7-8 4-5 Number Series 5 5 Arithematic 9-10 10 Total 35 35

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2 Inequality 4-5 2-3 Distance and Direction 3 1-2 Seating Arrangement 5 2-3 Syllogism 3 4-5 Order and Ranking 4-5 4-5 Puzzle 10 15 Miscellaneous 6-7 7-8 Total 35

NIACL AO Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the NIACL AO question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on September 9, 2023. Get the direct download link of the NIACL AO question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.

NIACL AO Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the NIACL AO expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the NIACL AO cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category NIACL AO Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

NIACL AO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the NIACL AO exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The NIACL AO exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

NIACL AO 2023 Exam Pattern For Prelims Name of Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

