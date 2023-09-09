NIACL AO Analysis 2023: Check Prelims Shift 1 Review with Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

 NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) will conduct the NIACL AO 2023 exam on September 9, 2023, in two shifts, Read here the difficulty level, questions asked, and expected cut-off.

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) will conduct the NIACL AO  exam on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. Shift 1 (2:30 pm to 3:30 pm) and Shift 2 (5:00 pm to 6:00 pm).

Here we have compiled the NIACL AO  exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The NIACL AO  exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.

Furthermore, candidates should go through NIACL AO expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the NIACL AO Exam Analysis, questions asked, expected cut-off, and good attempt.

Candidates should go through the NIACL AO  Exam Analysis of September 9, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the NIACL AO  exam analysis shared below.

NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (Scale-I)

Vacancies

450

Category

NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims-100

Mains-200

Descriptive Test-30

Duration

Prelims- 60 minutes

Mains (objective)- 120 minutes

Mains (descriptive)-30

Negative Marking

1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

NIACL AO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing

The NIACL AO  2023 exam will be conducted on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO  exam will be conducted in two shifts.  As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the NIACL AO  exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the NIACL AO  exam is shared below.

Shifts

Timings

Shift 1

2:30 pm – 3:30 am

Shift 2

5:00 am – 6:00 pm

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level

The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the NIACL AO  exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise NIACL AO  exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.

NIACL AO  Exam Difficulty Level

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

English Language

Easy

Easy to Moderate

Numerical Ability

Easy to Moderate

Moderate to Difficult

Reasoning Ability

Easy

Moderate

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The number of good attempts for the NIACL AO  Exam for all the sections is shared below.

NIACL AO  Exam Good Attempts

Subject

Shift 1

Shift 2

English Language

22-26

20-24

Numerical Ability

21-25

19-23

Reasoning Ability

24-27

23-26

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise NIACL AO  exam analysis shared below.

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language

Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2
Cloze Test 4-5 5-6
Error Spotting 4-5 3-4
Phrase Replacement 3-4 3-4
misspelt 4-5 1
Usage of Words 1-2 1
Reading Comprehension 7-8 8-9
Miscellaneous 7-8 8-9
Total 30 30

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability

Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2 
Data Interpretation 13-15 15
Simplification and Approximation 7-8 4-5
Number Series 5 5
Arithematic 9-10 10
Total 35 35

NIACL AO  Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability

Check the NIACL AO  exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.

Topic Shift 1 Shift 2
Inequality 4-5 2-3
Distance and Direction 3 1-2
Seating Arrangement 5 2-3
Syllogism 3 4-5
Order and Ranking 4-5 4-5
Puzzle 10 15
Miscellaneous 6-7 7-8
Total 35  

NIACL AO Question Paper 2023

Candidates must download the NIACL AO  question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on September 9, 2023. Get the direct download link of the NIACL AO  question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.

NIACL AO  Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the NIACL AO  expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the NIACL AO  cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

NIACL AO  Expected Cut Off

General

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

EWS

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

NIACL AO  Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the NIACL AO  exam pattern to get insights into the exam format,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The NIACL AO  exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.

NIACL AO 2023 Exam Pattern For Prelims

Name of Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

FAQ

How to check NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023?

Here, we have shared the detailed NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 based on a review of the candidates who appeared in the exam.

What is NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023?

The NIACL AO exam review provides information about the section-wise questions, difficulty level, good attempts, distribution of marks, and so on.

What was the difficulty level according to the NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023?

As per the NIACL AO Exam Analysis, the difficulty level of the exam is usually easy in nature.

Jagran Play
