NIACL AO Analysis 2023: Check Prelims Shift 1 Review with Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: The New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) will conduct the NIACL AO exam on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. Shift 1 (2:30 pm to 3:30 pm) and Shift 2 (5:00 pm to 6:00 pm).
Here we have compiled the NIACL AO exam analysis based on the feedback collected from the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The NIACL AO exam review comprises section-wise difficulty levels, attempts and questions asked in the preliminary exam.
Furthermore, candidates should go through NIACL AO expected cut-off marks to understand their qualifying chances in the exam. Scroll down the page to get details about the NIACL AO Exam Analysis, questions asked, expected cut-off, and good attempt.
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023
Candidates should go through the NIACL AO Exam Analysis of September 9, 2023. This exam analysis provides insights into the subject-wise difficulty level, attempts, topics from which questions are asked, etc. Check the major overview of the NIACL AO exam analysis shared below.
|
NIACL AO Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|
Post Name
|
Administrative Officer (Scale-I)
|
Vacancies
|
450
|
Category
|
NIACL AO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims-100
Mains-200
Descriptive Test-30
|
Duration
|
Prelims- 60 minutes
Mains (objective)- 120 minutes
Mains (descriptive)-30
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
NIACL AO Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Shift Timing
The NIACL AO 2023 exam will be conducted on September 9, 2023. The NIACL AO exam will be conducted in two shifts. As per the pattern, they need to solve 100 questions in 60 minutes. Thus, the candidates who have appeared in the exam should check the NIACL AO exam analysis of all the shifts and dates to predict the expected cut-off marks and commence their preparation for the next round accordingly. The shift timing of the NIACL AO exam is shared below.
|
Shifts
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
2:30 pm – 3:30 am
|
Shift 2
|
5:00 am – 6:00 pm
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level
The questions from English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability were asked in the NIACL AO exam. Based on the feedback of the candidates, we have tabulated the section-wise NIACL AO exam analysis in terms of difficulty level for all the shifts, as shared below.
|
NIACL AO Exam Difficulty Level
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
English Language
|
Easy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Numerical Ability
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Easy
|
Moderate
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
The number of good attempts for the NIACL AO Exam for all the sections is shared below.
|
NIACL AO Exam Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
English Language
|
22-26
|
20-24
|
Numerical Ability
|
21-25
|
19-23
|
Reasoning Ability
|
24-27
|
23-26
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023: Topic wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the sections asked in the preliminary exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise NIACL AO exam analysis shared below.
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for English Language
Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the English Language section for all the shifts tabulated below.
|Topic
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Cloze Test
|4-5
|5-6
|Error Spotting
|4-5
|3-4
|Phrase Replacement
|3-4
|3-4
|misspelt
|4-5
|1
|Usage of Words
|1-2
|1
|Reading Comprehension
|7-8
|8-9
|Miscellaneous
|7-8
|8-9
|Total
|30
|30
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for Numerical Ability
Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Numerical Ability section for all the shifts below.
|Topic
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Data Interpretation
|13-15
|15
|Simplification and Approximation
|7-8
|4-5
|Number Series
|5
|5
|Arithematic
|9-10
|10
|Total
|35
|35
NIACL AO Exam Analysis 2023 for Reasoning Ability
Check the NIACL AO exam analysis for all the topics with the weightage in the Reasoning Ability section for all the shifts below.
|Topic
|Shift 1
|Shift 2
|Inequality
|4-5
|2-3
|Distance and Direction
|3
|1-2
|Seating Arrangement
|5
|2-3
|Syllogism
|3
|4-5
|Order and Ranking
|4-5
|4-5
|Puzzle
|10
|15
|Miscellaneous
|6-7
|7-8
|Total
|35
NIACL AO Question Paper 2023
Candidates must download the NIACL AO question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam conducted on September 9, 2023. Get the direct download link of the NIACL AO question paper PDF on this page. Aspirants who are going to appear in the next year’s exam should download question paper to know the important topics for the exam.
NIACL AO Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the NIACL AO expected cut-off marks for all the categories shared below. They must secure more than or equivalent to the NIACL AO cut-off in order to be eligible for the mains exam. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks are shared below.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
NIACL AO Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
NIACL AO Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the NIACL AO exam pattern to get insights into the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The NIACL AO exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. With this, there shall be a negative marking of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks for the incorrect answers.
|
NIACL AO 2023 Exam Pattern For Prelims
|
Name of Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
