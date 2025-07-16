Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NICL AO Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary Structure, Job Profile, Perks and Benefits

NICL AO Salary 2025: NICL is conducting the NICL AO exam on July 20 to fill 266 vacancies for Administrative Officers. Shortlisted candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 50,925 to Rs 96,765, along with benefits including HRA, gratuity, medical benefits, and more. Get all the details on NICL AO Salary Structure, Job Profile and other details here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 16, 2025, 17:56 IST
Learn complete details on NICL AO salary structure and job profile here.

NICL AO Salary: The National Insurance Company Limited aims to fill 266 vacancies for Administrative Officers in the Scale I cadre through open market recruitment. This is an excellent opportunity for graduates seeking government jobs with decent pay and job security. Candidates will be selected based on prelims, mains, and document verification. The starting basic pay for Administrative Officers will be Rs 50,925 per month, plus additional benefits including HRA, gratuity, medical benefits, and other allowances. Aspirants should familiarize themselves with the roles and responsibilities of the AO profile to avoid confusion later. This article provides detailed information on NICL AO salary, including monthly pay, pay scale, allowances, job profile, and more.

NICL AO Salary 2025

Understanding the NICL AO salary will help candidates gain a clear picture of the financial benefits, including basic pay, allowances, and growth potential. The salary of Administrative Officers falls under the pay scale of Rs. 50925 - 2500(14)- 85925- 2710(4)- 96765. Moreover, the overall emoluments will be approximately Rs. 90,000 per month in Metropolitan Centres. The appointed candidates may be posted or transferred to any place in India as may be specified by the Company according to the requirement. The minimum stay at the initial place of posting shall be 5 years. Those who are appointed as Specialist Officers may have to serve in the same specialisation for at least 10 years, as per the discretion of the Company. However, they will be eligible for promotions as per Company norms.

NICL AO Salary Structure

The NICL AO salary structure consists of various components like pay scale, basic pay, allowances, deductions, net salary, gross salary, deductions, etc. It is highly rewarding and attractive, ensuring all employees receive fair compensation for their work. Here is the full breakdown of the NICL Administrative Officers' salary structure shared below for the clarity of the candidates:

Particular

Details

Pay Scale

Rs. 50925 - 2500(14)- 85925- 2710(4)- 96765

Basic Pay

Rs. 50,925

Yearly Increment

Rs 2500 for 14 years and Rs 2710 for next 4 years

Allowances (HRA, Gratuity, Medical Benefits, etc)

Based on Company Guidelines

Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA)

25% of the Basic Pay

Gross Salary

Rs. 90,000 per month

NICL AO Salary In-Hand

The NICL AO salary in hand is structured according to the Company's rules and regulations. It is calculated after subtracting deductions from the total of basic pay and allowances. The monthly salary includes the basic pay of Rs 50,925 plus allowances. The selected candidates will receive an annual increment of Rs 2500 for 14 years, after which the increment will increase to Rs 2710 for the next 4 years. Furthermore, the NICL AO in hand salary also depends on the place of posting. Typically, the overall emoluments of Administrative Officers will be approximately Rs. 90,000 per month in Metropolitan Centres.

Also, check:

NICL AO Salary: Perks & Allowances

The selected candidates will also receive perks and allowances along with the basic pay as part of the monthly NICL AO salary. The allowances will be admissible under the rules in force from time to time in the company. The list of perks and allowances is as follows:

  • House Rent Allowances (HRA)
  • Pension under New Pension scheme governed by PFRDA
  • Gratuity
  • LTS
  • Medical Benefits
  • Group Personal Accident Insurance
  • Company’s / leased accommodation as per norms, etc

Additionally, Doctors (MBBS) recruited as Specialist Officers will be eligible for the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) of 25% of the Basic Pay, subject to conditions that may be prescribed from time to time.

NICL AO Probation Period

The candidates appointed in the AO Officers’ cadre on regular payrolls will undergo probation for one year from the date of joining the post. The probation period can be extended twice by six months at a time, reaching a maximum of one year. At the time of the probationary period, the Officers will have to qualify the non-life “Licentiate Examination” administered by the Insurance Institute of India. Upon passing these exams, they will be eligible for confirmation of their services in the Company. Those who are declared unsuccessful in the exam within the extended probation period may face termination of service on expiry of the prescribed period. Before joining as a probationer, the appointed candidates will have to provide an undertaking to serve the Company for at least four years, including the probation period.

NICL AO Job Profile

The main responsibility of a NICL Administrative Officer is to ensure the smooth functioning of the insurance operations. Some of the essential duties included in the NICL AO Job Profile are as follows:

  • To handle insurance policies for the clients and customers.
  • To ensure credibility and timely settlements of insurance claims.
  • To resolve customer complaints and provide relevant information about the policies.
  • To perform all the tasks allocated by the seniors.

NICL AO Salary: Career Growth

There shall be enormous career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the NICL Administrative Officers post. They may get the chance to appear in the promotion exams based on their job performance, qualifications, seniority, and other factors. The promotion hierarchy of the NICL AO is as follows:

  1. Administrative Officer- Scale I
  2. Deputy Manager-Scale II
  3. Manager-Scale III
  4. Senior Manager-Scale IV
  5. Chief Manager- Scale V
  6. Assistant General Manager- Scale VI
  7. Deputy Manager- Scale VII
  8. General Manager- Scale VIII
  9. Director/CMD (Chairman and Managing Director)

