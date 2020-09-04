NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) Posts

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Job Notification: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for the Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) posts. Interested candidates can apply for National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 09 September 2020.

NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 notification regarding filling of Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) Job Vacancies. The Education organization invites online application from eligible persons having BCA qualification. These Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) Vacancies are in NIELIT Chandigarh, Jhajjar, Haryana on contract basis.

Important Date:

Date of Commencement of Online Application : 03 September2020

NIELIT Chandigarh Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) Vacancy Details

Assistant Programmer : 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Programmer & Peon (MTS) Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Assistant Programmer : BCA OR BSC(CS/IT) OR Graduate in any discipline with at least 06 months course in computers. Age Limit : Max. 40 years.

: BCA OR BSC(CS/IT) OR Graduate in any discipline with at least 06 months course in computers. : Max. 40 years. Peon (MTS): At least Class 10 passed. Age Limit: Max. 40 years.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 09 September 2020. Person required complete details regarding non-refundable Application Fee, Application Form, Eligibility Criteria, Post-qualification Experience, Place of Posting etc. are available on the official website– nielit.gov.in/chandigarh. Persons are advised to go through these details carefully for determining their eligibility before applying. Candidates are required to apply online on the above mentioned official website from 03 September 2020 (11:30 am) to 09 September 2020 (05:00 pm). Applications will be accepted through online mode only.

