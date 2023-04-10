NIEPID Recruitment 2023 For LDC, Steno, Nurse & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NIEPID has invited online applications for the LDC, Steno, Nurse & Other Posts on its official website. Check NIEPID Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (NIEPID) has published notification in the Employment News (08 April -14 April) 2023 for various posts including LDC, Stenographer, Nurse and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before April 28, 2023.

These positions are available on regular basis at NIEPID and its regional centers/MSEC located at Noida, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai. Candidates having certain educational qualifications with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job

Advt No: 01/2023

Important Date NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application: April 28, 2023

Vacancy Details NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Lecturer in Speech Pathology And Audiology-01

Account Officer-01

Stenographer-01

Junior Accountant-01

LDC/Typist-02

Library Clerk-01

Clinical Psychologist/Rehabilitation Psychologist-04

Occupational Therapist-04

Audiologist and Speech Pathologist-02

Special Educator-01

Special Educator HI/VI-01

Early Interventionist-03

Physiotherapist-02

Nurse-01

Trained Caregiver-11

Activity Teacher Part time-03

Visiting Medical Consultants-All centers

Eligibility Criteria NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Educational Qualification

Please visit the official website for details of the complete details regarding the educational qualification, experience, age limit, terms and conditions and other update for the posts.

How To Download: NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (NIEPID)-https://www.niepid.nic.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Employment Notification No. 01/2023 for various Regular posts at NIEPID HQs and its Regional Centres/MSEC located at Noida, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai and various Contractual posts for CDEICs at NIEPID HQs , CRCs at Davangere, Nellore & Rajnandgaon' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download it and save the same for your future reference.



NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification





How To Apply NIEPID Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

You can apply for these posts after following the guidelines given on the official website. Last date for submission of application is April 28, 2023.