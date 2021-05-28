NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for 55 Non Teaching Staff, Apply Online @nits.ac.in

How to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 2 July 2021. No need to send the hard copy of the application form.

What is the qualification required for NIT Hindi Officer Recruitment 2021?

Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

What is the qualification required for NIT Silchar Registrar Recruitment 2021?

Candidates holding Masters’ degree with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent.

What is the last date for submission of the online application for NIT Silchar 2021?

