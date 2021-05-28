NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 for 55 Non Teaching Staff, Apply Online @nits.ac.in
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Notification out at nits.ac.in for 55 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT) has released for recruitment to the post of Non Teaching Staff including the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Superintendent, Junior Hindi Translator, Technical Assistant/SAS Assistant/Junior Engineer and Senior Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 July 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 2 July 2021
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Registrar- 1 Post
- Deputy Registrar - 1 Post
- Assistant Registrar- 1 Post
- Librarian- 1 Post
- Medical Officer - 1 Post
- Hindi Officer- 1 Post
- Superintendent - 7 Posts
- Junior Hindi Translator- 1 Post
NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Registrar- Masters’ degree with at least 55% Marks or its equivalent.
- Deputy Registrar -Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.
- Assistant Registrar- Master’s degree in any discipline with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA / UGC point scale with good academic record from a recognized University / Institute.
- Librarian-Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/Documentation with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 points scale or at least 60% marks or its equivalent.
- Medical Officer - MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.
- Hindi Officer- Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.
- Superintendent - Bachelor's Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline OR Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.
- Junior Hindi Translator- Master's degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master's degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.
Download NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 2 July 2021. No need to send a hard copy of the application form.