NITTTR Recruitment 2023 For Various Group C Posts @nitttrc.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NITTTR has invited online application for the 36 Group C Posts on its official website. Check NITTTR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Chennai has published notification for various Group C Posts in the Employment News (21 January-27 January) 2023. A total of 36 vacancies are available for the posts including Technician, Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator),Assistant Section Officer (Librarian),Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant), Senior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Technician and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 February 2023 .



Notification Details NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Advt. No.: 5/2022-23

Important Date NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last date for receiving the hard copy of the duly filled application along

with the proof of payment of application fee and all the enclosures through Registered Post/ Speed Post/ Courier is 20 February 2023.

Vacancy Details NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator)-01

Assistant Section Officer (Librarian) -01

Assistant Section Officer (Sr. Auditor)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Electronics Technician)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Pharmacist)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Console Operator)-01

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Draughtsman)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Sergeant)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Steward)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant (Jr. Auditor)-01

Senior Secretariat Assistant-06

Senior Technician-04

Junior Secretariat Assistant -09

Technician-06

Eligibility Criteria NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Section Officer (Hindi Translator)- Degree in Hindi from a recognized University with English

Assistant Section Officer (Librarian) - Degree in Library Science

Assistant Section Officer (Sr. Auditor)-Degree in Commerce

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Graphic Assistant)-School Final or its equivalent (Class 10) with 3 years Diploma in Fine Arts or Commercial Arts

Technical Assistant Gr. II (Jr. Electronics Technician)-School Final or its equivalent (Class 10) with 3 years diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering or OR B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engine

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

How To Apply NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

