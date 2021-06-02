NLC Recruitment 2021 for 83 Health Inspector and SME Operator Posts, Download Notice @nlcindia.com

NLC Recruitment 2021: NLC India Limited (NLC) has published a recruitment notifications to the post of Health Inspector and SME Operator, against advertisement number 03/2021 and 04/2021 on its official website - nlcindia.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from 02 June 2021.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 02 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Health Inspector - 14 June 2021 till 5 PM

Last date for submission of offline application for SME Operator - 14 June 2021 till 5 PM

NLC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 83 Posts

Health Inspector - 18 Posts [UR-10, EWS-01, OBC(NCL)-04 & SC-03]

SME Operator - 65 Posts [UR-30, SC-12, OBC(NCL)-17, EWS-06]

Salary:

Health Inspector - 38,000/- per month.

SME Operator - 38,000/- per month.

NLC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Health Inspector - 12th Standard pass and Diploma in Health & Sanitation and Should have adequate knowledge in Tamil (Speaking, Reading and Writing). Should have work Experience of minimum 03 years in Health & Sanitation (as on crucial date).

SME Operator - Should have passed SSLC or X Std or its equivalent (or) ITI in Mechanical / Electrical Trade. Should have working experience of minimum 05 years in operating Specialized Mining Equipment of Mines / Thermal stations. (as on crucial date)

Age Limit:

Health Inspector - 30 Years

SME Operator - 63 Years

Selection Process

Health Inspector - Selection will be based on Written Test.

SME Operator - Selection will be based on Practical Test. However, the management reserves the right to conduct Screening Test for short listing the candidates

How to apply for NLC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates candidates can apply for NLC Recruitment 2021 from 02 June 2021.

Health Inspector - Candidates should apply only through online mode in NLCIL website www.nlcindia.in.

SME Operator - Send the filled in Application Form along with the enclosures, in a cover with superscription of “APPLICATION FOR SME OPERATOR ON FTE BASIS (Advt.No.04/2021)”, by Post / Courier, so as to reach the "ADDITIONAL CHIEF MANAGER (HR) / RECRUITMENT RECRUITMENT CELL, HUMAN RESOURCE DEPARTMENT, CORPORATE OFFICE, NLC INDIA LIMITED BLOCK-1, NEYVELI, TAMILNADU – 607801".





NLC Notification Download:

Health Inspector

SME Operator

SME Operator Application