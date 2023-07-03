NLC Recruitment 2023 For 294 Executive Engineer/Manager & Others: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

NLC Manager Posts 2023 Apply For 294 Various Vacancies

NLC  has invited online applications for the 294 Executive Engineer/Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check  NLC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Executive Engineer (Electrical) & Other on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on July 7 and will conclude on Aug 3, 2023.
 
Under the NLC Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 294  vacant seats will be filled for various vacancies at– https://www.nlcindia.in/.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBA should possess Graduation/Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 
 
 
NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 05, 2023
Closing date of application: Aug 3, 2023
Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: Aug 3, 2023
Last date for On-line Submission of application for already registered: Aug 4, 2023
 
 
NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-31
Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) [E7 Grade]-4
Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-63
Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) – E7 Grade-01
Executive Engineer (Electrical)- E4 Grade-33
Executive Engineer (Electrical) – E4 Grade-24
General Manager (Electrical)- E8 Grade-01
Deputy General Manager (Electrical)- E7 Grade-02
Deputy General Manager (Civil)- E7 Grade-03
Executive Engineer (Civil)- E4 Grade-20

NLC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Executive Engineer (Mechanical)/Deputy General Manager: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /
Production Engineering.
Executive Engineer (Mechanical)[E4 Grade]: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in
Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /
Production Engineering.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
NLC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale/CTC 

Grade Pay Scale CTC per annum
(in INR. Approx.) #		 Lower Grade / Scale of Pay for Candidates from
Govt. / PSUs: 
E-8 120000-280000 31.53 Lakhs IDA Scale : 43200-66000(2007)
 100000-260000(2017)
E-7 100000-260000 26.04 Lakhs IDA Scale : 36600-62000(2007)
 90000-240000(2017) 
E-6 90000-240000 23.11 Lakhs IDA Scale : 32900-58000(2007)
 80000–220000(2017)
E-4 70000 – 200000 17.97 Lakhs IDA Scale : 24900-50500(2007)
 60000–180000(2017)
E-3 60000 – 180000  15.40 Lakhs IDA Scale : 20600-46500(2007)
 50000–160000(2017) 
E-2 50000- 160000  12.84 Lakhs IDA Scale : 16400-40500(2007)
 40000–140000(2017)

NLC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process 
Selection for these posts will be based on the basis of personal interview.
 
NLC Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
NLC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: First of all visit to the official website–www.nlcindia.in
Step 2: You should have a valid & active mobile number and personal email ID and you are advised to keep them active for the entire duration of the selection process.
Step 3: Candidates have to upload required scanned copies of self-attested documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility, failing which the application is liable for rejection
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: After uploading required documents / certificates, candidates will have to submit their application online, candidates should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of document / certificate verification.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for NLC Recruitment 2023 ?

Opening date of online application: July 07, 2023 Closing date of application: Aug 3, 2023 Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: Aug 3, 2023 Last date for On-line Submission of application for already registered: Aug 4, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for NLC Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates should have MBA/Graduation/Degree with additional eligibility.

What are the Jobs in NLC Recruitment 2023?

NLC India Limited has invited online applications for the 294 posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Executive Engineer (Electrical) & Others.

