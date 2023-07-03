NLC Recruitment 2023 For 294 Executive Engineer/Manager & Others: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Executive Engineer (Electrical) & Other on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on July 7 and will conclude on Aug 3, 2023.
Under the NLC Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 294 vacant seats will be filled for various vacancies at– https://www.nlcindia.in/.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBA should possess Graduation/Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: July 05, 2023
Closing date of application: Aug 3, 2023
Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: Aug 3, 2023
Last date for On-line Submission of application for already registered: Aug 4, 2023
NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-31
Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) [E7 Grade]-4
Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-63
Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) – E7 Grade-01
Executive Engineer (Electrical)- E4 Grade-33
Executive Engineer (Electrical) – E4 Grade-24
General Manager (Electrical)- E8 Grade-01
Deputy General Manager (Electrical)- E7 Grade-02
Deputy General Manager (Civil)- E7 Grade-03
Executive Engineer (Civil)- E4 Grade-20
NLC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Executive Engineer (Mechanical)/Deputy General Manager: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /
Production Engineering.
Executive Engineer (Mechanical)[E4 Grade]: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in
Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /
Production Engineering.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NLC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale/CTC
|Grade
|Pay Scale
|CTC per annum
(in INR. Approx.) #
|Lower Grade / Scale of Pay for Candidates from
Govt. / PSUs:
|E-8
|120000-280000
|31.53 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 43200-66000(2007)
100000-260000(2017)
|E-7
|100000-260000
|26.04 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 36600-62000(2007)
90000-240000(2017)
|E-6
|90000-240000
|23.11 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 32900-58000(2007)
80000–220000(2017)
|E-4
|70000 – 200000
|17.97 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 24900-50500(2007)
60000–180000(2017)
|E-3
|60000 – 180000
|15.40 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 20600-46500(2007)
50000–160000(2017)
|E-2
|50000- 160000
|12.84 Lakhs
|IDA Scale : 16400-40500(2007)
40000–140000(2017)
NLC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be based on the basis of personal interview.
NLC Recruitment 2023 PDF
NLC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: First of all visit to the official website–www.nlcindia.in
Step 2: You should have a valid & active mobile number and personal email ID and you are advised to keep them active for the entire duration of the selection process.
Step 3: Candidates have to upload required scanned copies of self-attested documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility, failing which the application is liable for rejection
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: After uploading required documents / certificates, candidates will have to submit their application online, candidates should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of document / certificate verification.