NLC Recruitment 2023 For 294 Executive Engineer/Manager & Others: Check Eligibility, Salary And Application Process

NLC has invited online applications for the 294 Executive Engineer/Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check NLC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NLC Recruitment 2023 Notification: NLC India Limited a premier ‘NAVRATNA’ Public Sector Enterprise has invited online applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager (Electrical), Executive Engineer (Electrical) & Other on its official website. The registration process for these posts will start on July 7 and will conclude on Aug 3, 2023.



Under the NLC Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive, a total of 294 vacant seats will be filled for various vacancies at– https://www.nlcindia.in/.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBA should possess Graduation/Degree with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.





NLC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 05, 2023

Closing date of application: Aug 3, 2023

Last Date for On-line payment of Fees: Aug 3, 2023

Last date for On-line Submission of application for already registered: Aug 4, 2023





NLC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-31

Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) [E7 Grade]-4

Executive Engineer (Mechanical) – E4 Grade-63

Deputy General Manager (Mechanical) – E7 Grade-01

Executive Engineer (Electrical)- E4 Grade-33

Executive Engineer (Electrical) – E4 Grade-24

General Manager (Electrical)- E8 Grade-01

Deputy General Manager (Electrical)- E7 Grade-02

Deputy General Manager (Civil)- E7 Grade-03

Executive Engineer (Civil)- E4 Grade-20



NLC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Executive Engineer (Mechanical)/Deputy General Manager: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /

Production Engineering.

Executive Engineer (Mechanical)[E4 Grade]: Full time or Part-time Bachelor Degree in

Mechanical / Mechanical & Production / Industrial and Production Engineering /

Production Engineering.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NLC Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale/CTC

Grade Pay Scale CTC per annum

(in INR. Approx.) # Lower Grade / Scale of Pay for Candidates from

Govt. / PSUs: E-8 120000-280000 31.53 Lakhs IDA Scale : 43200-66000(2007)

100000-260000(2017) E-7 100000-260000 26.04 Lakhs IDA Scale : 36600-62000(2007)

90000-240000(2017) E-6 90000-240000 23.11 Lakhs IDA Scale : 32900-58000(2007)

80000–220000(2017) E-4 70000 – 200000 17.97 Lakhs IDA Scale : 24900-50500(2007)

60000–180000(2017) E-3 60000 – 180000 15.40 Lakhs IDA Scale : 20600-46500(2007)

50000–160000(2017) E-2 50000- 160000 12.84 Lakhs IDA Scale : 16400-40500(2007)

40000–140000(2017)

NLC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be based on the basis of personal interview.



NLC Recruitment 2023 PDF







NLC Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website–www.nlcindia.in

Step 2: You should have a valid & active mobile number and personal email ID and you are advised to keep them active for the entire duration of the selection process.

Step 3: Candidates have to upload required scanned copies of self-attested documents / certificates in prescribed format to establish their eligibility, failing which the application is liable for rejection

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: After uploading required documents / certificates, candidates will have to submit their application online, candidates should take a print out of registration cum application form and produce it along with self-attested copies of certificates / documents, at the time of document / certificate verification.