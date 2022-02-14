NMDC Admit Card 2022 Out for Executive/Non-Executive Posts @nmdc.co.in, Check Process to Download

NMDC Limited has released the admit card for the exam/interview for various Executive and Non Executive Posts on its official website -nmdc.co.in. Check process to download here.

NMDC Admit Card 2022 Download: NMDC Limited has released the admit card for the exam/interview for various Executive and Non Executive Posts on its official website. NMDC is set to conduct the exam/interview for the various Executive / Non-Executive Cadres on Contract Basis against Employment Notification No: 06/2021 from 08 March 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the various Executive and Non Executive Posts can download NMDC Admit Card from the official website -nmdc.co.in.



You can download the NMDC Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download NMDC Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to official website - nmdc.co.in. Go to the 'Career' section available on the homepage Click on the link ‘Click Here’ given against ‘.Kindly login and download your fresh call letters.’

Now, click on ‘Applicant Login’ Enter your ‘Registration No’, Date of Birth and Security Code and click on ‘Login’ Button Download NMDC Call Letter

However you can download the NMDC Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that NMDC Limited is set to conduct the Interview/Written test of Employment notification no 06/2021​ on 08.03.2022 , 09.03.2022 and 10.03.2022 respectively. In a bid to download NMDC Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link given on the home page.

Earlier NMDC had invited online applications for recruitment of Executive/Non Executive Posts for various posts including Executive –I(a) (Contract), Executive –I(b) (Contract), Executive –II (Contract), Executive –III (Contract), Supervisor cum Chargeman(Contract), Sr.Technician cum Operator (Contract) and Technician cum Operator(Contract).