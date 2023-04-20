NMDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 193 Apprentices Posts @nmdc.co.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NMDC has invited online applications for the 193 Apprentices Posts on its official website. Check BPCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Mineral Development Corporation Limited Bailadila(NMDC Limited), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel has invited online applications for a total 193 Apprentice posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled from April 27, 2023 onwards.

Important Date NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Selection for these posts will be based on the performance of candidates in walk-in-interview scheduled as given below.

Trade Apprentices

Electrician-27th April 2023

Machinist/Fitter-28th April 2023

Welder-29th April 2023

Mechanic Diesel-30th April 2023

Mechanic Motor Vehicle/COPA-02nd May 2023

Graduates Apprentices

Chemical/Civil/Computer-04th May 2023

Electrical & Electronics/Electrical/Industrial-05th May 2023

Mechanical/Mining/Environment-06th May 2023

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electrical/Mechanical/Mining-07th May 2023

Radiography/Pharmaceutical Science-08th May 2023

Vacancy Details NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Total Posts-193

Trade Apprentices

Electrician-27

Machinist-04

Fitter-12

Welder-23

Mechanic Diesel-22

Mechanic Motor Vehicle-12

COPA-47

Graduates Apprentices

Chemical Engg-01

Civil Engg-06

Computer Engg-01

Electrical & Electronics Engg-02

Electrical Engg-06

Industrial Engg-01

Mechanical Engg-08

Mining Engg-10

Environment Engg-01

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electrical Engg-03

Mechanical Engg-04

Mining Engg-01

Radiography Engg-01

Pharmaceutical Science Engg-01

Eligibility Criteria NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentices: Candidates should have ITI passed in concerned trades.

Graduates Apprentices: Candidates should have 04 Years Degree in concerned trades.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have 03 Year Diploma in concerned trades.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other updates for the posts.

NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NMDC Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear in the walk-in-interview for the posts in accordance with the detailed post wise schedule given in the notification.