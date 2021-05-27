NMDC Recruitment 2021 for Jr Officer, Workman, Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @nmdc.co.in
NMDC has published a recruitment notification to the post of Deputy General Manager, Asst. General Manager, Senior Manager,Manager, Deputy Manager , Junior Officer and Shot Firer. Eligible and interested can apply for the post on or before 16 June 2021 on official website nmdc.co.in.
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Notification: NMDC Limited, a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India and a Multi-locational, has published a recruitment notification to the post of Deputy General Manager, Asst. General Manager, Senior Manager,Manager, Deputy Manager, Junior Officer and Shot Firer. Eligible and interested can apply for the post on or before 16 June 2021 on official website nmdc.co.in.
Important Dates
Closing Date for Online submission of Application - 16 June 2021
NMDC Vacancy Details
- Deputy General Manager (Mining) (M-8) – 01 Post
- Asst. General Manager (Mining) (M-7) – 01 Post
- Senior Manager (Mining)(M-6) – 01 Post
- Senior Manager (Finance) (M-6) – 02 Posts
- Manager (Finance) (M-5) – 04 Posts
- Manager (Mining) (M-5) – 05 Posts
- Manager (Commercial) (M-5) – 02 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Mining)(M-4) – 01 Post
- Deputy Manager (Survey)(M-4) – 01 Post
For Supervisor Grade:
- Junior Officer (Mining)/Blasting Supervisor – 01 Post
For Workman Grade:
- Shot Firer (RS-04) – 02 Posts
NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts Salary:
- Deputy General Manager (M-8) - 1,20,000 -2,80,000
- Asst. General Manager (M-7) - 1,00,000-2,60,000
- Senior Manager (M-6) 90,000 – 2,40,000 -
- Manager (M-5) 80,000 – 2,20,000
- Deputy Manager (M-4) - 70,000 – 2,00,000
- Junior Officer - 37,000 – 1,30,000
- Shot Firer (RS-4) - 19,900 – 35,040 30
Eligibility Criteria for NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy General Manager Mining - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Should possess First Class Manager Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimum 15 years of post qualification experience
- Asst. General Manager Mining - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Should Possess First Class Manager Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. Minimum 12 years of post qualification experience in development and managing the operation of open cast coal mines in India encompassing mine planning, drilling, blasting, production/excavation, dewatering of mine water, etc
- Senior Manager Mining - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Or Graduation and CA/ICWA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Fin). Minimum 10 years post qualification relevant experience in the relevant field
- Manager (Finance) - Graduation and CA/ICWA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Fin). Minimum 7 years post qualification relevant experience
- Manager Commercial - Graduation from Engineering in recognized university. Minimum 7 years post qualification relevant experience.
- Deputy Manager Mining - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute of repute. Should possess First Class Manager Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for coal/ Second Class Manager Certificate of Competency under CMR issued DGMS for coal. Minimum 4 years experience post qualification in the operation of open cast coal mines in India encompassing mine planning, drilling, blasting, production/excavation, dewatering of mine water, mines safety, environment management, quality control of coal and its dispatch etc
- Junior Officer - Candidate should have Degree in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute with second class manager certificate of competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal or Diploma in Mining Engineering. Minimum 5 years of post qualification experience in Coal Mines of which Minimum one year of experience in conducting deep hole blasting in opencast coal mines for Diploma Holders
- Shot Fire - Matric / 10th Passed with Valid Sirdar/ Overman / Shot firer/Blaster certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and Valid First Aid Certificate issued by St John Ambulance Association. Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in Coal Mines out of which minimum one year of experience in conducting deep hole blasting in opencast coal mines
For more information, check detailed notice
Selection Process for NMDC Jr Officer, Shot Firer, Manager and Other Posts
For the Post of Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants for various posts in Executive Cadre would be through Interview
For the Post of Supervisors and Non-Executives Cadre - The mode of selection for eligible applicants will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test
How to Apply for NDMC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates would be required to apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website). The link will be available/activated from 10:00AM on 27 May 2021 to 16 June 2021.
Application Fee:
Executive Grade Posts – Rs 500.00
Supervisory Grade Post – Rs 250.00
Workman Grade Posts– Rs 150.00