NMDC Recruitment 2021 for 63 Junior Officer Posts, Check Application Process, Age Limit, Qualification & Details Here
NMDC Recruitment 2021: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer in various disciplines against advertisement number 02/2021. Check the application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.
NMDC Recruitment 2021: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Officer in various disciplines against advertisement number 02/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 March 2021.
A total of 63 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Junior Officer Posts against the Employment Notification No 02/2021. Candidates can check the important dates, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 23 March 2021
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Mining
|
28
|
Mechanical
|
17
|
Electrical
|
13
|
Civil
|
05
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Mining - Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Foreman’s Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine OR Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with 2nd Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency to open cast metalliferous mine.
- Mechanical Discipline: Three years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute OR Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.
- Electrical Discipline: Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with Electrical Supervisory Certificate (Mining) of Competency OR Degree in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.
- Civil -Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute OR Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
Junior Officer (Mechanical/Electrical/Mining/ Civil ) Trainees: Rs. 37000-130000
Download NMDC JO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
NMDC JO Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link
NMDC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The mode of selection for the above posts will consist of the following:
Mode of selection: Max Marks
Online Test(Computer Based Test): 100 Marks
Supervisory Skill Test: Qualifying in nature
How to apply for NMDC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 March 2021. Candidates are also required to superscribe the Employment Notification No., Name of the post, discipline and Registration No. generated while applying Online on the envelope before sending the hard copies of the application along with copies of all the Certificates and Testimonials (self-attested) in support of his/her application etc. to “Post Box No 1352, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028” so as to reach on or before 7 April 2021.