North East GDS Result 2021 Out @appost.in: Download India Post Office Selection List For NE Postal Circle

Gujarat GDS Result 2021 Download: Indian Post, North East Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) under Cycle 3. Candidates can download NE GDS Result from the official website of India Post - appost.in.

North East GDS Result Link is given below. A merit list containing the details of shortlisted candidates has been prepared by India Post Office for North East Region.The candidates can download North East Postal Circle GDS Result, directly, through the link:

North East GDS Result Download Link

A total of 900 candidates are shortlisted for Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, 595 Dharmanagar and Meghalaya. The result of 42 candidates is withheld as per competent authority orders.

As per North East GDS Result PDF - “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Gujarat GDS Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘North East (948Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner. Download NE GDS Result PDF Check the details of the selected candidates

India Post had invited applications for filling up 948 vacancies for the post of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak till 07 December 2020.