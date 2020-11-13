North East Post Office Recruitment 2020 for 948 GDS Posts, Apply Online @appost.in

North East Post Office Recruitment 2020: India Post, North East, has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS). Eligible and interested for the post India Post North East GDS Recruitment 2020 on or before 11 December 2020.

A total of 948 vacancies for the post of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak. Candidates can check the details such as eligibility, selection process, application process below:

North East Post Office GDS Important Dates

Last date of registration and fee payment: 11 December 2020

North East Post Office Vacancy Details

North East – 948 Posts

EWS - 92

OBC - 35

PWD-A - 2

PWD-B - 4

PWD-C - 5

PWD-DE - 1

SC - 100

ST - 349

UR - 360

India Post GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

North East Post Office GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects)

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class

The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities /Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

North East Post Office GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

How to Apply for North East Post Office GDS Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 11 December 2020.

North East Post Office GDS Recruitment Notification