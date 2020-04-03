Northeast Frontier NF Railway Recruitment 2020: Whatsapp Interview for 67 Nursing Superintendent and Other Post for COVID 19

Northeast Frontier NF Railway Recruitment 2020: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff (Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist III, Radiographer, Lab Technician, ECG Technician and Health & Malaria Inspector III) in view of making adequate preparedness for Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic for a period of three months. This recruitment is to fill 15 vacancies of Nursing Superintendent in Maligaon and Others in Alipurduar Division. All interested applicants can attend online interview through Whatsapp Video on 06 April 2020. Retired Staff upto to the age of 65 years are also eligible to apply for the posts

Important Date:

Last Date of Application for Mligaon Location - 05 April 2020 till 05:30 PM

Last Date of Application for Alipurduar Location - 06 April 2020 till 10 AM

Interview Date - 06 April 2020 at 11 AM

Northeast Frontier NF Railway Recruitment 2020

Alipurduar Division

Nursing Superintendent -20 Posts

Pharmacist III - 10 Posts

Radiographer - 5 Posts

Lab Technician -10 Posts

ECG Technician - 3 Posts

Health & Malaria Inspector III - 4 Posts

Maligaon Division

Nursing Superintendent - 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Superintendent and Other Post

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing OR B.Sc in Nursing

Pharmacist III - 12 th in Science or equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy OR Bachelors in Pharmacy and registered as a Pharmacist

Radiographer - 12 th with Physics & Chemistry and Diploma in Rdiography/X Ray Technician/Radio diagnosis Technology (2 years)

Lab Technician -12 th in Science and Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

ECG Technician - 10+2/Graduation Science having certificate/Diploma/Degree in ECG Lab Technician/Cardiology/Cardiology Technician/Cardiology Techniques

Health & Malaria Inspector III - B.Sc having studied chemistry as main/optional subject in any branch and one year diploma in health/sanitary inspector or 1 year NTC in Health Sanitary Inspector

Age Limit:

Alipurduar Division

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 40 Years

Pharmacist III - 20 to 35 Years

Radiographer - 19 to 33 Years

Other - 18 to 33 Years

Maligaon Division

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 38 Years

How to Apply for Northeast Frontier NF Railway Nursing Superintendent and Other Post

Eligible applicants can send their application along with certificates for Maligaon Division through email to spo.engg.mlg@gmail.com on or before 05 April 2020 before 5:30 PM and, for Alipurdua,r they can send their application on mobile number 9002052500 or on 9002052613 through Whatsapp before 10 AM on 06 April 2020.

