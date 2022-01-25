JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 for 29 Senior Resident Post @nr.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Application Process

Northern Railway has invited online application for the 29 Senior Resident post on its official website. Check Northern Railway recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 25, 2022 13:53 IST
Northern Railway Recruitment 2022
Northern Railway Recruitment 2022

Northern Railway Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Northern Railway has notified for the 29 Senior Resident posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-Interview scheduled on 03/04 February 2022.

 These positions are available in various speciality  under Senior Residency Scheme at Northern Railway (NR) Central Hospital, New Delhi. 

Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview. The applications can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Northern Railway 2022 Job :  
Advt .No. NRCH/SR/2022/01

Important Dates for Northern Railway 2022 Job Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 03/04 February 2022

Vacancy Details for Northern Railway 2022 Job Notification: 
1. Anesthesia-01
2. ENT-01
3.General Medicine-09
4.General Surgery-04
5. Microbiology-01
6.Obs. an Gynae-01
7.Orthopedics-02
8.Oncology-01
9. Dental-02
10.Casualty-01
11. Pathology-01
12.Pediatrics-03
13. Radiology-02

Eligibility Criteria for Northern Railway 2022 Job Notification: 

Educational Qualification:
(i) Post Graduate Degree recognized by MCI/NBE in the concerned Specialty.
(ii) Post Graduate Diploma recognized by MCI/ NBE in the concerned Specialty.
(iii) SR-ONCOLOGY:- Candidates should be DM or DNB oncology/onco-surgery or MS surgery or DNB Surgery with
one year experience in Oncology.
 SR –Casualty: - Candidate should be MD/DNB in Medicine/Surgery/Paediatrics/Anaesthesia.
(iv) SR DENTAL: - The candidate should be MDS, preferably in the specialty of Oral maxillofacial surgery or conservative
dentistry & endodontics.
(v)The candidate should have completed the tenure of PG Degree/ Diploma before the date of interview.
Candidates can check the  notification link for details of educational qualification of the posts.

Northern Railway 2022 Job Notification: PDF

 

How to Apply for Northern Railway 2022 Job Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates will have to appear for the walk-in-interview on 03/04 February 2022 with the Application form duly filled in and signed along with self attested copies of all the requisite documents at the venue-Auditorium ,1st Floor , Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi. 

