NPCC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Site Engineers (Civil, Electrical) Posts

NPCC Recruitment 2021: National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Site Engineer (Civil, Electrical) for various construction in North East Zone. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 July 2021.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 19 July 2021

NPCC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Site Engineer - 5 Posts

Site Engineer (Elect) -1 Post

NPCC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Engineering from Recognized University/Institute (Regular Course) Recognized by UGC/AICTE.

NPCC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

NPCC Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 33,750/- Per month

Download NPCC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NPCC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19th July 2021 from 10 AM onwards at NPCC Limited, North-East Zonal Office, House No. 10, Housing Colony, Rangamancha Path, Rukmininagar, Guwahati-781006. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories are required to submit copies of the Caste Certificate/Disability Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the prescribed format at the time of interview.

Candidates selected for the interview have to produce their original documents at the time of interview.RT-PCR negative test results done within 72 hours should be produced before the interview. Candidates who have taken both the doses of vaccine will allow to interview without an RT-PCR test report.