NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out @npcil.nic.in, 173 Vacancies Notified for Trade Apprentice Post

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at npcil.nic.in for 173 vacancies of Trade Apprentice. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

A total of 173 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 16 August 2021

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Fitter - 50 Posts

Machinist - 25 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric)- 8 Posts

Electrician - 40 Posts

Electronic Mechanic - 20 Posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 5 Posts

Instrument Mechanic - 20 Posts

Mechanic (Chiller Plant) Industrial Air Conditioning - 5 Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fitter/Machinist/Electrician - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Machinist Trade or Grinder Trade.

Welder (Gas & Electric): Passed 8th class examination from recognised school and ITI Pass Certificate in Welder Trade.

Electronic Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Radio Mechanic Trade or Instrument Mechanic/Technician Trade or Electronics Mechanic/Technician Trade.

Pump Operator cum Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Fitter Trade or Pump Operator cum Mechanic Trade.

Instrument Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Radio Mechanic Trade or Instrument Mechanic/Technician Trade or Electronics Mechanic/Technician Trade.

Mechanic (Chiller Plant ) Industrial air conditioning: Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Plant Trade.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.