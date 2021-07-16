NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out @npcil.nic.in, 173 Vacancies Notified for Trade Apprentice Post

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2021.

A total of 173 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 16 August 2021

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Fitter - 50 Posts
  • Machinist - 25 Posts
  • Welder (Gas & Electric)- 8 Posts
  • Electrician - 40 Posts
  • Electronic Mechanic - 20 Posts
  • Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 5 Posts
  • Instrument Mechanic - 20 Posts
  • Mechanic (Chiller Plant) Industrial Air Conditioning - 5 Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Fitter/Machinist/Electrician - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Machinist Trade or Grinder Trade.
  • Welder (Gas & Electric): Passed 8th class examination from recognised school and ITI Pass Certificate in Welder Trade.
  • Electronic Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Radio Mechanic Trade or Instrument Mechanic/Technician Trade or Electronics Mechanic/Technician Trade.
  • Pump Operator cum Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Fitter Trade or Pump Operator cum Mechanic Trade.
  • Instrument Mechanic - Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Radio Mechanic Trade or Instrument Mechanic/Technician Trade or Electronics Mechanic/Technician Trade.
  • Mechanic (Chiller Plant ) Industrial air conditioning: Passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent and ITI Pass Certificate in Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Plant Trade.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: 18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NPCIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

