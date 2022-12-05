NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online For 243 Scientific Assistant and Others at npcil.nic.in: Check Eligibility

NPCIL has invited online application for the 243 Scientific Assistant and Others on its official website. Check NPCIL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has published recruitment notice for the 243 various posts in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification including Diploma, Graduate and others as mentioned in the notification can apply for NPCIL Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 05 January 2023. The online application process will commence from 06 December 2022.

Candidates with specific educational qualification have golden opportunity to apply for these posts including Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, Nurse, Pharmacist, Assistant Grade-1 and Steno Grade-1.

Notification Details NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

KAKRAPAR GUJARAT SITE/HRM/01/2022

Important Date NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 06 December 2022.

Closing Date for Submission of Application:05 January 2023

Vacancy Details NPCIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientific Assistant C/ Stipendiary Trainee-204

Nurse-A-03

Assistant Grade-I (HR)-12

Assistant Grade-I (F&A)-07

Assistant Grade-I (C&MM)-05

Steno Grade-I-11

Eligibility Criteria NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Scientific Assistant C/ Stipendiary Trainee-Candidates having Diploma in concerned disciplines.

You are advised to check the notification link available in the Employment News (03-09 December) 2022/Official website for details of the Educational Qualification/ Eligibility/ Age limit and others updates for the posts.

How To Download: NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL)-https://www.npcilcareers.co.in/

Go to the Career Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Concerned NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification link ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification Notification in a new window.

Download NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NPCIL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through online through the official website from 06 December 2022 to 05 January 2023