NPS Trust Score Card 2025 Released at npstrust.org.in, Download Grade B Manager and Grade A Assistant Manager Scorecard - Direct Link Here

NPS Trust Score Card 2025: The National Pension System (NPS) has officially released the score card download link for the posts of Officer Grade B (Manager) and Grade A (Assistant Manager)in the NPS trust. Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for these posts can download their marks. To download the marks, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link at the official web portal. You can access the NPS Trust Score Card 2025 download link at the official website of NPS-https://npstrust.org.in.

NPS Trust Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link

