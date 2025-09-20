NRI Full Form: The full name of NRI is Non-Resident Indians. It refers to someone originally from India who has settled abroad. It can be due to various reasons, including jobs, studies, or relocating to a new place. NRIs are typically people from India staying abroad. Around 25 lakh Indians move abroad annually, which is the highest number for any nation globally. Continue reading to learn more about the NRI full form, meaning, types, investment opportunities, and other crucial information.

NRI Full Form: What is the Full Form of NRI?

NRI stands for Non-Resident Indians. Technically, the term NRI refers only to an Indian citizen whose stay in India is below the period defined in Section 6 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for income tax rules. The tax rules and rates vary between residents in India and non-resident Indians. To be a tax resident in India, a person must live in India for 182 days in one year or 365 days over four years, with at least 60 days in the year under consideration. Any Indian who does not fulfil the residence criteria is regarded as a non-resident and pays income tax as an NRI. In this article, we have compiled the NRI full form and other details for reference purposes.