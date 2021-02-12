NSCL Admit Card 2020-21 Released @indiaseeds.com: Download NSC Call Letter for Trainee, MT, Diploma Trainee and Sr Trainee Here

NSCL Admit Card 2020-21: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Management Trainee, Senior Train, Diploma Trainee and Trainee. Candidates can download NSCL Trainee Admit Card from the official website of NSCL - indiaseeds.com.

NSCL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NSCL MT Admit Card, directly, through the link below

How to Download NSCL Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of NSCL - indiaseeds.com Click on the link ‘Click Here to download Admit Card’, given under ‘Latest Updates’ Section of the homepage A new window will open where you need to enter your ‘Login ID’ and ‘Password’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download NSCL Admit Card 2021

The admit card comprises of two pages, after downloading the admit card, on first page the candidate.needs to paste his/her a recent coloured self-attested photograph and put his /her left-hand thumb impression (in blue ink at the place provided) as instructed and on second page give a self declaration

NSCL Exam will be held on 24 February 2020 (Wednesday) and 24 February 2020 (Thursday) in three shifts. The candidates can check their exam date and time through the PDF below:

NSCL Exam Pattern:

There will 100 objective-type questions of 100 marks to be completed in 1 hour and 30 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score minimum of 35 marks in order qualify in the exam. The candidates can check the complete exam pattern and syllabus for each posts through the link below:

The computer based exam for the post of Management Trainee (MT), Trainee, Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Assistant Trainee and Assistant Legal. is scheduled to be held on 25 November 2020 (Wednesday) and 26 November 2020 (Thursday) as follow:

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift 25 November 2020 Management Trainee and Trainee Technician Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Assistant Legal 26 November 2020 Trainee (Agri.) and Trainee (Mate) Agri. Trainee (all other discipline)

As per the notice, “Candidates who have applied for more than one post in one group must ensure that they appear for the cBT only for one post in one group. At later stage after cBT, if it is found that any candidate has appeared for CBT more than one post in one group' his/her candidature for all the posts will be rejected”