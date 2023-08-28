NSCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 89 Management Trainee & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NSCL Recruitment 2023: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has invited online applications for the 89 Management Trainee and other posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) is recruiting for the 89 Management Trainees and others. Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled on October 10, 2023.

The registration process for the NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 28, 2023 and will conclude on September 25, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree in Law/Graduate/B.Sc./Sr. Secondary & equivalent Diploma course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

NSCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 28, 2023

Closing date of application: September 25, 2023

Computer Based Test (CBT) Date: October 10, 2023





NSCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details Total Posts-89

NSCL Educational Qualification 2023

Junior Officer I (Legal): Professional Degree in Law from a recognised University. One year experience of handling legal matters in a reputed organistion or with experience Advocate. Knowledge of Computer MS Office will be desirable.

Management Trainee (Marketing): B.Sc. (Agri) plus MBA (Mktg/Agri Business Management) full time or Two years Full time PG Degree/Diploma in Marketing/Agri. Business Management or M.Sc. (Agri) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 60 percent marks. Knowledge of Computer MS Office is mandatory.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NSCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 25-09-2023)

Junior Officer (Legal): Not exceeding 30 Years

Junior Officer Vigilance: Not exceeding 30 Years

Management Trainee: Not exceeding 27 Years

Trainee: Not exceeding 27 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For NSCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.