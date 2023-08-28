NSCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 89 Management Trainee & Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) is recruiting for the 89 Management Trainees and others. Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of the Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled on October 10, 2023.
The registration process for the NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification will start on August 28, 2023 and will conclude on September 25, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Degree in Law/Graduate/B.Sc./Sr. Secondary & equivalent Diploma course with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
NSCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 28, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 25, 2023
- Computer Based Test (CBT) Date: October 10, 2023
NSCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy DetailsTotal Posts-89
NSCL Educational Qualification 2023
Junior Officer I (Legal): Professional Degree in Law from a recognised University. One year experience of handling legal matters in a reputed organistion or with experience Advocate. Knowledge of Computer MS Office will be desirable.
Management Trainee (Marketing): B.Sc. (Agri) plus MBA (Mktg/Agri Business Management) full time or Two years Full time PG Degree/Diploma in Marketing/Agri. Business Management or M.Sc. (Agri) from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 60 percent marks. Knowledge of Computer MS Office is mandatory.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NSCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 25-09-2023)
- Junior Officer (Legal): Not exceeding 30 Years
- Junior Officer Vigilance: Not exceeding 30 Years
- Management Trainee: Not exceeding 27 Years
- Trainee: Not exceeding 27 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NSCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For NSCL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.indiaseeds.com/.
- Step 2: Click on the link NSCL Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.